Justin Trudeau - blue background
Image courtesy of CBC

Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair stated on Thursday that a federal registry requiring foreign agents to disclose their payments “will provide us with very important tools.” 

Bill Blair

Courtesy CBC

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the Cabinet has not established a timeline for introducing the bill.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Report Add Reply
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

No. We don’t need to be “culturally sensitive “ you f’ing moron. Communism isn’t a culture, it’s an ideology.

Report Add Reply
BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Providing cover for Singh's we can't have an election until we can trust elections?

Report Add Reply
Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Crooked Turdeau making loop holes for his cronies to hide under and to disinform the public how "honest" he is.

Pathetic Turdeau.

Report Add Reply
Jane V
Jane V

Should Trudeau be the first to register?

Report Add Reply
paradoxi67
paradoxi67

Yes! *clapping*

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

What good will a registry do? We just heard from the PMs own security adviser and high ranking member of the nation defense, that memos and serious warning aren’t a priority when there are holidays to take. Memos simply get tossed in the shredder if it’s too close to summer holiday time, after all, surfs up gan, and not a single incompetent clown in the inner circle of Justin Castro will lose their job or take responsibility, we have a circus in the HoC and Castro is the head clown. If it wasn’t so serious I would be laughing.

Report Add Reply

