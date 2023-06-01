Trudeau
Courtesy of CBC

The Trudeau government announced the establishment of a yearly National Day Against Gun Violence, scheduled for the first Friday of June.

Today in Toronto, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, and Toronto Raptors basketball team representatives will meet to discuss the plans for a Toronto event.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

dgoldsmi
dgoldsmi

We should all celebrate this day, by firing our guns in the air Iraqi wedding style at midnight.

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Trudeau, the most hated man in Canada, getting guns off the streets. Hmmm... I wonder why.

Mr. Grumpy
Mr. Grumpy

Wow this will definitely make all criminals hand in their guns.

Moley Russel's wart
Moley Russel's wart

And when this meat heads is finally removed from parliament we'll have a National Tyranny Awareness day to remember all the scandals, taxes, debt and love affair he had with the basic Chinese dictatorship so we never have to go through it again.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Having a day to celebrate all the Criminal Gangs this Govt. has allowed to move into Canada is way easier than actually rounding up Real Criminals . . . watch these Far Left Radicals turn this on the Law Abiding Citizens while most larger Cities are becoming ever more Dangerous.

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

1. Let violent offenders out of prison on bail.

2. Said offenders commit MORE violent crimes.

3. Disarm legal gun owners.

4. Rake in the Montreal, Vancouver, Toronto votes.

Thanks LPC.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Maybe Justin Castro and the Toronto raptors can travel on any rail transit in the country, or maybe hang out in any down town city after midnight and preach their gun violence mantra? Legal firearms owners are not the problem, gangs and violent repeat offenders are. Mate the Raptors could stop dressing like gangsters and acting like gangsters and be better role models? Maybe Justin Castro could stop posturing and actually do something to stop the violence by gangs and drug addicts? But I’m guessing they will hold a gathering at a swanky hotel, eat fine food at the taxpayer expense, make a proclamation thst find in the hands of law abiding citizens are evil. Then return to their multi million dollar homes. Fn hypocrites.!

guest688
guest688

What we really need in Saskatchewan is a 1 day against socialism/communism where the evils are explained to those who don’t understand. The very next day a celebration for democracy.

northrungrader
northrungrader

How about we have it in February, pick any day the riot police threatened peaceful Canadian citizens legally protesting, with true assault weapons. Those very same weapons that are illegal for citizens to posses. We can post photos and video what true government violence looks like .

Common Sense
Common Sense

Gun Control means hitting the 10 ring every time

