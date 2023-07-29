China Head Aerospace Technology Company of Beijing
Image courtesy of China Head Aerospace Technology Company of Beijing

The Government of Canada paid a Chinese contractor that had been blacklisted by allies for collaborating with Russia during its war with Ukraine, according to records. 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the payment was made even after Canada's allies had blacklisted the contractor.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(6) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

Justin grew up sitting on this man's knee . . . .

Thoughts Of Chairman Trudeau "...The drive towards power must begin with the establishment of bridgeheads," says Trudeau (Federalism And The French Canadians, New York, St. Martin's Press, 1968)," since at the outset it is obviously easier to convert specific groups or localities than to win over an absolute majority of the whole nation.”

Indeed, says Trudeau, "the experience of that superb strategist Mao Tse-tung might lead us to conclude that in a vast and heterogeneous country, the possibility of establishing socialist strongholds in certain regions is the very best thing..." "Federalism must be welcomed as a valuable tool which permits dynamic parties to plant socialist governments in certain provinces, from which the seed of radicalism can slowly spread.”

And here we are . . . 50 years later with the half/wit son of Pierre spreading his marxist gospel.

In 1967, on Canada’s 100th birthday, we were the 3rd richest country in the world when measured by GDP per capita. Today, we’re 15th — which means 12 countries have passed us.

~ Walid Hejazi, Associate Professor of Economic Analysis & Policy, University of Toronto

Report Add Reply
BurdLadie
BurdLadie

This is under Wilkinson's watch. Obviously, there was no vetting of the supplier. How much did NR save ? Trudeau's govt spends money like no tomorrow. There must have been other companies available to do the job. Now, we have the US holding Cdn funds? Isn't this called foreign interference?

Report Add Reply
thewesternguy
thewesternguy

Take photos of Canadian forests…….so they know where to start the fires ????

Report Add Reply
Alterego64
Alterego64

nailed it! We know the fires are being deliberately set by govt agencies. Thats why selected few have been charged and the ever corrupt rcmp are doing nothing about many reports of "climate change clean air initiative" trucks leaving freshly started fire zones....

Report Add Reply
paradoxi67
paradoxi67

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
paradoxi67
paradoxi67

Today on "Corrupt? Or Incompetent!? You Decide!"

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.