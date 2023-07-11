COVID-19 vaccine vial

COVID-19 vaccine vial

 Courtesy Maksim Goncharenok/Pexels

Records show that a federal COVID-19 vaccine death and injury compensation program has paid almost $7 million in claims.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the department of Health expects that there will be $75 million in claims by 2026.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(4) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

How can I opt out of my tax dollars paying for these injuries? I spent 2 years being vilified by the Prime Minister for not taking the vaccine, I have zero plans on paying for the people who did.

Report Add Reply
martina1
martina1

Those are just the reported numbers; what about the many people whose vax injuries are still being denied, by their doctors & health authorities??

Report Add Reply
mustang131
mustang131

That's all?

Report Add Reply
dieraci13
dieraci13

Big pharma got a sweet deal, they get to kill the public, and the public pays for the damages.

Report Add Reply

