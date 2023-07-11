Records show that a federal COVID-19 vaccine death and injury compensation program has paid almost $7 million in claims.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the department of Health expects that there will be $75 million in claims by 2026.
In a biannual update, Vaccine Injury Support Program managers reported receiving 1,859 claims from Canadians who experienced death or injury due to pandemic vaccinations.
As of July 10, a total of 103 claims have been paid, which are worth $6,695,716.
“A total of $75 million in funding has been earmarked for the first five years of the program,” the Health department wrote in a 2021 memo. Categories of paid claims were not disclosed.
Public Health Agency data show that of 98.2 million vaccine doses administered, there were 55,145 “adverse events” ranging from minor headaches to deaths. The Agency reported 332 blood clots, 289 strokes, 283 heart attacks, 198 cases of facial paralysis, 99 spontaneous abortions, 79 kidney injuries and 37 damaged livers.
The Agency counted 442 deaths following vaccination. “Although these deaths occurred after being vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine, they are not necessarily related to the vaccine,” the Agency said in a statement.
The Health department does not have an estimate for how many compensation claims will be submitted.
“The program ensures all people in Canada who have experienced a serious and permanent injury as a result of receiving a Health Canada authorized vaccine administered in Canada on or after Dec. 8, 2020, have access to fair and timely financial support,” said a 2021 memo Vaccine Injury Support Program.
According to the Agency, a total of 1,325 people have been reported to have contracted COVID by taking a vaccine.
“We have never said the vaccine was going to be 100% effective,” said Dr. Theresa Tam, chief public health officer, in Jan. 19, 2021, remarks at Carleton University.
“Eligible individuals may receive income replacement indemnities, injury indemnities, death benefits, coverage for funeral expenses and reimbursement of eligible costs such as otherwise uncovered medical expenses,” said the briefing note.
Management of the program was contracted to Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton Consulting. The same firm manages a $21.6 million Memorial Grant Program that pays $300,000 to families of police, firefighters and paramedics who die as a result of service.
Dr. Supirya Sharma, a senior medical advisor for the Health department, told the media that they do not have information about the long-term effects of COVID vaccines.
“The benefits outweigh the potential risks but it is still a drug and still a vaccine and there are potential risks even if they’re rare,” said Sharma.
“That’s why we continue to monitor it.”
How can I opt out of my tax dollars paying for these injuries? I spent 2 years being vilified by the Prime Minister for not taking the vaccine, I have zero plans on paying for the people who did.
Those are just the reported numbers; what about the many people whose vax injuries are still being denied, by their doctors & health authorities??
That's all?
Big pharma got a sweet deal, they get to kill the public, and the public pays for the damages.
