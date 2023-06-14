The future of Canada's military colleges is under review by a board composed primarily of members who never attended a military college.
According to the job posting, the board will include people who did not attend one of the four military schools in Canada and who do not have a strong opinion on the future of military education.
The board will examine the academic, military and bilingual programs the colleges offer, as well as their governance, funding and infrastructure.
The board will be five individuals who are not part of the public service or national defence and two members will be selected “from the defence team.”
The posting states the five external recruits for the board will possess knowledge and expertise in areas such as adult education, young adult development, cultural evolution, and organizational change.
In May 2022, Supreme Court Justice Louise Arbour released a report on investigating and addressing sexual misconduct within the Canadian Armed Forces.
As part of the report, Arbour looked into the culture at the military colleges in Kingston, ON, and Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC.
“The governance structure at the military colleges is one of ongoing conflict and confusion between academic and military missions and visions,” said Arbour’s report.
Arbour's report found that 62% of senior leaders in the Armed Forces were military college graduates as of 2017.
Arbour said the officers “value their experience at military college and are not open to changing how it operates.”
“The military colleges appear as institutions from a different era, with an outdated and problematic leadership model. There are legitimate reasons to question the wisdom of maintaining the existence of these military colleges, as they currently exist,” said the report.
The report suggested a combination of defence team members and external experts to do “a detailed review of the benefits, disadvantages and costs, both for the [Canadian Armed Forces] and more broadly, of continuing to educate [Regular Officer Training Plan] cadets at the military colleges.”
Arbour recommended an external education specialist lead the seven-member board.
According to the job posting, the ideal candidate for the chair position should possess a PhD in an education-related field.
The external executive positions will be filled by individuals with experience in the private, public, or not-for-profit sectors, or someone with experience in a foreign military.
“The perceived and real impartiality of the board is of central importance in order to ensure the credibility of its report and, in turn, the cultural evolution and the future of the (Canadian military colleges) within the Canadian Armed Forces,” said the job posting.
The board members must not have “expressed a strong public opinion regarding the future” of the military colleges, as it is a “conflict of interest.”
“All board members will be vetted and must disclose any potential conflict of interest before impanelment.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
They are transitioning the institution to a Woke culture. There is no doubt this will destroy Canada's military and further denude our military reputation. Another gigantic failure from the NDP Liberal inept's. You go Eastern Canada.
