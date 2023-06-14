RMC Kingston
Lexy Correa

The future of Canada's military colleges is under review by a board composed primarily of members who never attended a military college. 

Canadian Armed Forces

Canadian Armed Forces

According to the job posting, the board will include people who did not attend one of the four military schools in Canada and who do not have a strong opinion on the future of military education. 

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(1) comment

guest356
guest356

They are transitioning the institution to a Woke culture. There is no doubt this will destroy Canada's military and further denude our military reputation. Another gigantic failure from the NDP Liberal inept's. You go Eastern Canada.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.