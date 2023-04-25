The Trudeau government wrote a letter to the public sharing its position on four “unresolved issues” related to their negotiations with the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), which notes a change in its approach to the negotiations.
The four “key” demands mentioned were wage increases, telework arrangements, no more outsourcing of work, and protecting senior staff if there are staff reductions.
Mona Fortier, president of the Treasury Board (TB), listed those as the four main requests that must be resolved.
“This round of negotiating has been a heavy lift for both parties,” said Fortier in the letter.
The TB, which is in charge of employing bureaucrats, updated its bargaining position in four different areas in the letter.
On Monday’s Power and Politics on CBC, PSAC President Chris Aylward confirmed the information in the letter is correct. He also said he considers it a “good signal.”
“I actually applaud the minister for putting this letter out,” said Aylward.
“It's the first time that [Fortier's] actually put our priority issues on the table.”
The letter restated the TB proposes a 9% pay raise for three years, giving an average employee an additional $6,250 annually.
This proposal follows the advice of an independent group called the Public Interest Commission.
The letter also mentioned the government agreed to provide a signing bonus for all members, but has yet to specify the exact amount.
PSAC originally requested a 4.5% wage increase each year for 2021, 2022 and 2023. Aylward said Monday the union lowered its request to an increase of 13.5%.
Regarding telework, the TB mentioned in the letter it wants to work together with PSAC to review the current telework guidelines.
“It is a red line,” said Fortier.
“We have found creative ways to, of course, engage with employees — and I believe that's because it's so important we have the flexibility for managers to see how we are going to best deliver services.”
Despite the differences between the proposals, Aylward expressed his confidence in reaching a telework agreement.
“We're not trying to negate managerial rights here,” said Aylward.
In the letter, Fortier stated the TB plans to decrease the amount of contracted work, but emphasized eliminating the practice would “severely compromise” the government's capability to provide services.
Aylward clarified the union is not advocating for a “complete ban” on contracted work, but wants to decrease its usage.
Aylward explained completing work within the public service is more efficient and transparent, making it a better choice.
Additionally, the government suggested the Public Service Commission (PSC) should prioritize merit instead of seniority in case of any future downsizing.
The PSC is the government organization that helps create hiring policies for federal public service.
At the start of negotiations, the TB reported PSAC brought about 570 requests to the bargaining table.
On Monday, Aylward confirmed the number of demands PSAC brought to the table was near 570 and added most of those requests had been dealt with.
Aylward explained the four main issues mentioned in the open letter are the main points of disagreement that are preventing an agreement from being reached.
PSAC initiated a nationwide strike for more than 155,000 federal public servants April 19 at 12:01 a.m. The strike has now entered its second week.
As a result of the strike, picket lines have been set up across the country and some government services were impacted, such as tax processing, passport services, and immigration services.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
