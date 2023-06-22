Asian bank

A view of the headquarters building of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank in Beijing.

 Courtesy Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

The department of Finance declined to comment on whether it plans to divest taxpayer-owned shares in a Beijing bank that has been labelled as a front for the Chinese Communist Party.

Garnett Genuis

During their testimony at the Commons Special Committee on Canada-China Relations, department managers did not provide any details about the cabinet’s “review” of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

john.lankers
john.lankers

Wasn't it obvious from the very beginning when Trudeau started to 'invest' our money in that outfit? These hundreds of millions are only the tip of the iceberg of triple digit billions that this government stole from us and intentionally squandered around, mostly in totalitarian ruled countries.

