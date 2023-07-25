Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
New figures reveal that quarantine hotels have cost taxpayers over a third of a billion dollars, which is the highest amount disclosed so far.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, these expenses amount to over $17,000 for each traveller who was provided shelter for 72 hours.
“The costs associated with this program included lodging, meals, security, traveller support and transportation,” said a department of Health briefing note Designated Quarantine Facilities.
“A total of 22,188 travellers were quarantined or isolated at designated quarantine facilities between March 22, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2022.”
The June 19 note put total costs at hundreds of millions. “$338.7 million was expended on designated quarantine facilities,” the equivalent of $17,500 per traveller. The data were “not previously published only as accounting continues given the program was recently cancelled,” said the note.
Cabinet last October ended the Quarantine Act policy of 72-hour hotel stays for cross-border travellers arriving in Canada without proof they were COVID-free and had a “suitable place of quarantine or isolation.”
In total, 38 hotels were chosen to accommodate travellers who needed to quarantine.
“Maintaining these facilities as a contingency was an important part of protecting Canadians,” said the briefing note.
“Between March 2020 and September 2022, a total of 38 sites were designated as quarantine facilities,” said the note.
“Upon the elimination of the border measures on Oct. 1, 2022, the Public Health Agency was managing 17 designated quarantine facilities and had access to rooms in one provincial site with a total room capacity of 1,465 rooms for travellers in 14 cities across Canada.”
According to the Public Health Agency's 2021 budget documents, the cost of quarantine hotels is estimated to be $225.6 million.
“The quarantine is in place for a very important purpose,” then-Health Minister Patricia Hajdu said at the time.
“It allows for the clearing of a test for a person to be tested for COVID and for Canada to receive the results of that test prior to any onward travel.”
The Auditor General recently released a report Enforcement of Quarantine and COVID-19 Testing Orders, which described the program as a costly failure.
“This is not a success story,” Auditor General Karen Hogan told reporters on Dec. 9, 2021.
“I am concerned the Public Health Agency is unable to show us whether or not these border measures are effective.”
The costs of quarantine hotels were never explained.
Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner (Calgary Nose Hill, AB), in an Inquiry of Ministry last Jan. 31, uncovered a $26.8 million payment to one hotel, the Westin Calgary Airport, to quarantine 1,490 travellers.
“Of course, we have time to look back and learn from those lessons,” Transport Minister Omar Alghabra told reporters.
“At the time, we did what we felt was necessary to protect the health and safety of Canadians.”
“Doesn’t that seem excessive?” asked a reporter.
“During the pandemic, we did a lot of extraordinary things to protect the health and safety of Canadians, unimaginable things that none of us imagined,” replied Alghabra.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(8) comments
It has been tax payer's debt (not tax payer's dollars) for a long time. Even BS carbon rebate cheques are borrowed from the borrower with Herr Trudeau and his fascist regime taking no responsibility whatsoever.
WTF...how is this even possible. Sounds like some money ended up where it shouldn't have.
You might want to rethink shopping at Sik sika Costco or staying at the westin airport
So who owns the Calgary Westin Airport hotel you might wonder???
👉The Westin Calgary Airport is jointly owned by 💥PHI Hotel Group and Siksika Resource Development,💥 and beautiful local indigenous artwork is displayed throughout the spaces in a nod to this important relationship.👈
Sorry, the Costco is on Tsu Tina not out in Gleichen, I can’t edit it now.
The Best Part of 1/2 BILLION $$$s and a Complete Waste of Time, Money & Effort.
Canada killed almost 5 Xs more citizens per million population than did Sweden . . . Sweden did absolutely NOTHING . . . kids went to school, businesses stayed open.
Canada = Massive FAIL ! ! !
What did you expect from a "Trust Funder" & an inept Dr. Tam from the WHO?
There was nothing done to protect people world wide. This was a totally intentional kill fest, manufactured by the US department of defence. All truth from true scientists was censored. No truth was allowed, truthers only demonized. What a bag of lies they fed us. Helena Guenther
Huge waste of tax payer dollars. Another failure was mismanaging the Temporary Foreign Workers -not providing the healthcare, followup and nutritious meals. Another failure is the current asylum seekers, refugees housed in hotels across the country and shelters. Liberals have no clue how to manage projects.
Yes that is all true. But our brilliant PM has great hair and fashion sense
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.