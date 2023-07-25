Justin Trudeau
New figures reveal that quarantine hotels have cost taxpayers over a third of a billion dollars, which is the highest amount disclosed so far. 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, these expenses amount to over $17,000 for each traveller who was provided shelter for 72 hours.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

guest1019
guest1019

It has been tax payer's debt (not tax payer's dollars) for a long time. Even BS carbon rebate cheques are borrowed from the borrower with Herr Trudeau and his fascist regime taking no responsibility whatsoever.

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

WTF...how is this even possible. Sounds like some money ended up where it shouldn't have.

lianeboeckx
lianeboeckx

You might want to rethink shopping at Sik sika Costco or staying at the westin airport

So who owns the Calgary Westin Airport hotel you might wonder???

👉The Westin Calgary Airport is jointly owned by 💥PHI Hotel Group and Siksika Resource Development,💥 and beautiful local indigenous artwork is displayed throughout the spaces in a nod to this important relationship.👈

lianeboeckx
lianeboeckx

Sorry, the Costco is on Tsu Tina not out in Gleichen, I can’t edit it now.

Left Coast
Left Coast

The Best Part of 1/2 BILLION $$$s and a Complete Waste of Time, Money & Effort.

Canada killed almost 5 Xs more citizens per million population than did Sweden . . . Sweden did absolutely NOTHING . . . kids went to school, businesses stayed open.

Canada = Massive FAIL ! ! !

What did you expect from a "Trust Funder" & an inept Dr. Tam from the WHO?

guest1226
guest1226

There was nothing done to protect people world wide. This was a totally intentional kill fest, manufactured by the US department of defence. All truth from true scientists was censored. No truth was allowed, truthers only demonized. What a bag of lies they fed us. Helena Guenther

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

Huge waste of tax payer dollars. Another failure was mismanaging the Temporary Foreign Workers -not providing the healthcare, followup and nutritious meals. Another failure is the current asylum seekers, refugees housed in hotels across the country and shelters. Liberals have no clue how to manage projects.

Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

Yes that is all true. But our brilliant PM has great hair and fashion sense

