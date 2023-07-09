Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Gender Equality Minister Marci Ien’s department spent approximately $82,000 interviewing Canadians, including as young as 13, to gather their opinions on menstruation.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the researchers found the subject of menstruation does not frequently arise in conversations.
“Menstruation is not a particularly frequent topic of conversation, reducing the opportunity to build comfort with and knowledge of the subject,” said a pollsters’ report.
“Nearly half of Canadians say they typically find themselves talking about menstruation with someone less than once a year. Discussions are more frequent for women.”
Asked “How often do you find yourself talking about menstruation?” 48% of women and 57% of men replied, “Less often than once a year.”
Men liked talking about “money,” “financial issues” and “politics,” said the report Attitudes and Awareness of Menstrual Equity and Period Poverty Among Canadians.
Ien recently celebrated “menstrual hygiene day” on May 28.
“Today I am wearing my menstruation bracelet with pride,” Ien wrote in a Facebook post.
“Together, let’s break the stigma and create a society where menstruation is no longer taboo.”
No reason was given for the survey, but Ien's department paid Environics Research $81,925 to survey 2,083 Canadians nationwide, including respondents as young as 13.
“The public believes Canadian society holds largely neutral to positive attitudes towards menstruation,” said Attitudes.
“Half of Canadians identify as someone who currently menstruates or has previously menstruated. Among those who do not menstruate themselves, mainly those who identify as men, most (68%) have someone close to them who does menstruate.”
“Ultimately, most menstruators prefer to remain private or use discretion when discussing their periods,” said the report.
“Only one quarter, 25%, say they are completely open with others about their periods.”
“Mothers are by far the main source of information about menstruation,” said Attitudes.
“Teachers are the second most used source of menstruation information.”
Also, 11% of respondents referenced TV shows as another source.
“Relatively popular sources of menstruation information include healthcare professionals, friends and the internet,” said Attitudes.
“Canadians were asked how often they find themselves talking to someone about menstruation. For many, menstruation is not commonly discussed.”
“The survey results reveal Canadians believe our society is generally open to the topic of menstruation,” said Environics.
“However, stated attitudes and individuals’ own comfort levels as well as the experiences and behaviour of menstruators themselves demonstrate this is not necessarily the case.”
Are there no boundaries anymore!! It’s a private matter. Not everything needs to be explored, discussed and dissected!!
