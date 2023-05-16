Justice Minister David Lametti is expected to announce Tuesday afternoon the Canadian government's plan to reform the country's bail system.
The announcement comes after months of pressure from premiers, police, and the opposition for stricter laws.
Joining Lametti at the news conference will be Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, Mental Health and Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett, and other government officials.
The proposed changes to the Criminal Code aim to address concerns from provinces and territories about the number of repeat violent offenders granted bail.
The urgency to reform the bail system comes after several high-profile cases, such as the recent stabbing deaths of a woman and her daughter outside an Edmonton school by the alleged killer, who was on bail at the time.
The federal Conservative party labelled the current system bail system as “catch-and-release.”
The Conservatives have been advocating for stronger laws to address the issue of repeat violent offenders getting bail.
The Charter of Rights and Freedoms ensures that individuals charged with a crime have the right to reasonable bail unless there is a just cause to deny it.
Lametti emphasized any reforms to the bail system will respect the fundamental right to reasonable bail and that the proposed changes will address concerns related to violent criminals.
The reforms will be targeted and specific to uphold the principles of the Charter.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
It’s unbelievable how Canada has turned into such a dumpster fire since the Liberals became the federal government. But this is planned of course. No other previous federal Liberal government had an agenda to destroy Canada; they were just incompetent.
So, after years of living with the crime created by the Liberal regime, they admit they where wrong, and will reform the bail system, time will tell if it will be meaningful change or not, im betting on not. But what about the hundreds possibly thousands of people who have been harmed, robbed, violently attacked and even killed by the very people this regime has turned loose on us? And what about the judges, many of which are leftwing extremists, that have allowed this to happen? No apologies? No “we are sorry for what we have done to you and your families” these judges will still be there, no remorse will be shown and no accountability will be implemented, the Liberals who thrust this on our society are still there, no one held to account, the only ones who aren’t there are the people who are now dead due to their negligence, the voices of the thousands who will live in fear for the rest of their lives due to these peoples negligence, their voices unheard, and no Mr a single person held to account.
"Carolyn Bennett"
Is that the wingy old bat with the red framed glasses. She's nuts.
