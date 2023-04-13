Three Trudeau government aides refused to comment on their attempt to censor a 2021 Sun column critical of the government’s immigration policy.
“The article in question was mine,” Lorne Gunter, a longtime Sun columnist, wrote on Wednesday.
Aides tried to block readership of Gunter’s Sept. 26, 2021, column headlined, “Liberals to Make Immigration to Canada Much Easier.”
An unnamed “director of communications” on Sept. 27 contacted Facebook and Twitter to demand they delete links to Gunter’s column, mistakenly claiming it contained “serious errors of fact.”
The column had no errors of fact. Facebook and Twitter refused to suspend links. The “director of communications” was unnamed.
At the time, records show three aides acted as spokespeople or communications directors with the department of Immigration and the Immigration and Refugee Board. They were Marjolaine Provost, Aarin Masson and Alexander Cohen.
All three refused to comment.
Columnist Gunter said aides went to extraordinary lengths to censor his article.
“The Immigration and Refugee Board asked my editors to ‘correct’ or pull my column, which the editors courageously refused to do,” wrote Gunter.
“When that route failed, we have now learned, the then-director of communications for the Board approached the big social media platforms to ask that they take down any posting of my column and prohibit users from linking to it.”
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the column cited a secret Sept. 20, 2021, staff email by the CEO of the Board that proposed to loosen guidelines to permit more refugees to enter the country.
“I had the confidential email,” wrote Gunter.
“Nonetheless, they still tried to have it banned as misinformation because it was embarrassing to them.”
Attempts by political aides to “correct” critical news stories are commonplace.
However, the Sun incident marked the first known attempt by a political aide to invoke federal authority in demanding Facebook and Twitter censor links to news content.
The disclosure follows a 2022 proposal by a federal task force to grant the cabinet broad powers to censor legal internet content as misinformation, including “misleading political communications.”
The proposal was detailed in minutes of an Expert Advisory Group on Online Safety appointed by federal Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez.
“A range of harmful content was said to be important to scope in including fraud, cyberbullying, mass sharing of traumatic incidents, defamatory content, propaganda, false advertising and misleading political communications,” said the minutes.
“Many experts voiced concern over misinformation and disinformation and highlighted it was not included.”
“They stressed that Canadians’ ability to have conversations about basic policy disagreements has been severely impacted and complicated by the phenomenon of disinformation,” said the minutes.
“They explained it erodes the foundations of democracy, polarizes people and reduces social dialogue to confrontational encounters.”
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(4) comments
Fascism runs rampant in Canada now and we are powerless against it
Do we really live in a free democracy under Trudeau?
his controlling the media is a problem for the people..truth becomes hidden..
“A range of harmful content was said to be important to scope in including fraud, cyberbullying, mass sharing of traumatic incidents, defamatory content, propaganda, false advertising and misleading political communications,”
This summarizes what the Trudeau government issues on a daily basis. Of course Trudeau "sees it differently" as he did when commenting on his Kokanee groper incident.
