Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne said tax measures should help Canadians who continue working after age 65. 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, federal data showed that more retirement aged people are working now than ever before.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(8) comments

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

Another WEF lackey writing letters that the press will pick up. First off, most professionals (often self-employed) will find a source of income after 65, often not as lucrative, but requiring less time and effort. The issue for lower income work (and often requiring greater physical strength) is that the demand for them is not great. Their pension plans and corporate structure in the company they work for is structured around an employment age (which also is the case for their benefit plans). This is a structural problem, not just a matter of convincing workers to work a few years longer. Of course, why would we expect one of Trudeau's WEF lackeys to actually appreciate the complexity of that???? Silly me.

Taz
Taz

Trudeau Government 🖕 🖕 take your request and sh0veit up your a$$

Left Coast
Left Coast

Canada is facing Labor Shortages?

In spite of the Fact they have brought in many Millions of Folks in the last 8 years . . . for more than any other Canadian Govt in a similar period?

Reality is many of these "New" immigrants are from the 3rd world, have few or no job skills and live off the taxpayer. Those who do compete for jobs do so at the Expense of the least educated Canadians. Competing for entry level positions . . .

Granted some are wealthy, some have off-shore businesses & just buy Real Estate and use Canada as a Second Passport. They contribute little or nothing, just pay their property taxes.

Now they want Seniors to just keep working?

Is Canada Pension and OAC starting to look like Social Security in the USA . . . estimated to have only about 10 years left?

Freedom4me
Freedom4me

Yes, they want busy little worker drones, too busy trying to just survive, than to notice what their "leaders" are doing to them, while those loss-leaders live high off the hog themselves.

PersonOne
PersonOne

I agree. The whole thing seems suspect... we never get the real story.

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

As a senior citizen, I can tell you that the Liberal government’s current tax policies already encourage us to work past 65. Either that or starve. Their plethora of taxes is keeping us poor and in need of ongoing income. And to suggest that seniors can earn $25,396 annually without paying taxes and claim that to be good thing is bull manure. I’d like to see any Liberal MP survive on that income.

Freedom4me
Freedom4me

I would also like to see each and every liberal and ndp pol live on that income, rather than the ill-gotten and undeserved political pensions they are giving themselves. What goes around, should come around for libs and ndp.

PersonOne
PersonOne

[thumbup]

