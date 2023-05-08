The Trudeau government is likely to announce today the continuation of its multimillion-dollar program to address gun and gang violence.
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is scheduled to make an announcement at 9:30 a.m. EST on Ottawa's efforts to prevent gun and gang violence.
In November 2017, the Trudeau government revealed its plan to allocate around $327.6 million in fresh federal funding for five years to combat the rise of gun violence and gang-related activities in the country.
The funds were scheduled to start being distributed in the fiscal year 2018-19.
The government said the initiative was a collaborative effort between federal, provincial, and territorial authorities to support “community-level prevention and enforcement efforts.”
Also, the federal plan included efforts to “build and leverage unique federal expertise and resources to advance intelligence related to the illegal trafficking of firearms and invest in border security to interdict illicit goods including guns and drugs.”
According to the government, the number of homicides related to firearms in Canada has been consistently increasing, with a total of 277 in 2020, which is 16 more than the previous year.
Additionally, gang-related homicides have also been increasing.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(1) comment
Trudeau and his government have repeatedly demonstrated they can't be trusted. They've failed Canada as elected officials who are supposed to be looking out for all the people. Instead, they only look out for a select few, namely themselves. This is not how a government is supposed to work!
The more Trudeau attempts to grab power and control every little thing Canadians do, the more he will lose the very thing he strives for so much. History has repeatedly demonstrated how such moves backfire with tragic consequences. I'm shocked and disappointed that Trudeau hasn't been removed as Canada's prime minister by now. The NDP has also badly failed the Canadian people as they automatically side with the Liberals on every little thing. They do this on purpose in what looks more like a bunch of spoiled brats determined to get their own way - even at the expense of a population that expects better from them.
