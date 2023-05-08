Seized guns

Eight firearms seized in organized crime investigation. 

 Courtesy Calgary Police Service

The Trudeau government is likely to announce today the continuation of its multimillion-dollar program to address gun and gang violence.

Marco Mendicino

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is scheduled to make an announcement at 9:30 a.m. EST on Ottawa's efforts to prevent gun and gang violence.

Ryshtyan
Ryshtyan

Trudeau and his government have repeatedly demonstrated they can't be trusted. They've failed Canada as elected officials who are supposed to be looking out for all the people. Instead, they only look out for a select few, namely themselves. This is not how a government is supposed to work!

The more Trudeau attempts to grab power and control every little thing Canadians do, the more he will lose the very thing he strives for so much. History has repeatedly demonstrated how such moves backfire with tragic consequences. I'm shocked and disappointed that Trudeau hasn't been removed as Canada's prime minister by now. The NDP has also badly failed the Canadian people as they automatically side with the Liberals on every little thing. They do this on purpose in what looks more like a bunch of spoiled brats determined to get their own way - even at the expense of a population that expects better from them.

