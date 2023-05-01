The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) and the Treasury Board (TB) have reached a tentative contract agreement for over 120,000 federal government workers, while 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) workers continue striking.
On Monday afternoon, TB President Mona Fortier announced during a news conference that the cost to taxpayers is expected to be approximately $1.3 billion annually, “less than half of the cost of PSAC's original demands.”
Fortier said the negotiations produced a good agreement for both parties and the taxpayers.
PSAC announced on its website that the proposed agreement involves a 12.6% wage increase compounded over four years and a one-time lump sum payment of $2,500 into workers’ pensions.
The agreement addresses work-from-home arrangements, providing PSAC members with “additional protection” against unreasonable decisions.
Under the new agreement, managers must evaluate remote work requests on a case-by-case basis and provide written responses for transparency and accountability in the work-from-home decisions.
PSAC said they would work with the government to present a joint proposal to the Public Service Commission of Canada concerning the “inclusion of seniority rights” in the workforce adjustment process if there are layoffs.
PSAC announced they would conduct online ratification votes after sharing a complete explanation and copy of the agreement with their members in the next few days.
Later on Monday morning, the TB released a statement confirming the deal, which included paid leave for family-related issues and a new paid leave for indigenous workers for “traditional practices” participation.
The TB said the two sides agreed to review work from home and create department panels to advise deputy heads about employee concerns.
“In the end, we reached fair, competitive agreements for employees that are reasonable for Canadians,” said TB president Mona Fortier in the statement.
The majority of striking PSAC workers under the TB have returned to work.
PSAC said they resumed work on Monday at 9 a.m. EST or their next scheduled shift.
PSAC reported that 35,000 CRA employees nationwide are still participating in the ongoing strike, as negotiations regarding telework, wages, and job security remain unresolved.
The PSAC national strike started on April 19 at 12:01 a.m., involving over 155,000 federal workers.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(12) comments
Excellent deal. 12.6% wage increase over four years or 3.15% per year. hardly earth shattering. The one-time lump sum payment of $2,500 as a pensionable payment is excellent.
Do a Google search of "Ludwig von Mises The Bureaucrat as Voter". He predicted decades ago how a society becomes dysfunctional when a plurality of voters either work for the govt or recieve privileges or advantages from it.
Now fire every one, without severance, benefits, and pension, that was receiving 100% pay from Canadian taxpayers while on strike.
"....a one-time lump sum payment of $2,500 into workers’ pensions.....The agreement addresses work-from-home arrangements, providing PSAC members with “additional protection” against unreasonable decisions. What a load of arrogant, pompous, self-entitled BS.
Excellent, so now just to upset the Bank of Canada everyone should ask for a 13% pay rise, plus. Its the private sector that pays the wages of the bureaucracy and I am sure that their patience with the lack of fiscal responsibility on the part of our Federal politicians and the greed of our mediocre public service, will further aggravate every aspect of their lives.
Exactly correct.
When they say 'around $1.3B', it will be closer to $2B or more. That means $2B more in taxes for the rest of us for nothing, nada, nix in return. For Trudeau it means 120,000 guaranteed votes in the next election.
That's because Trudeau is a lazy bones just like these government workers.
Our beloved furher, Herr Trudeau and his fascist regime spend like drunken sailors. Fair would be paying them private sector wages and benefits. Utterly objectionable!
Leeches!
Like they say, when you get a Gov job its for life......
ridiculous...smh
