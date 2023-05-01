Chris Aylward PSAC
Image courtesy of PSAC

The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) and the Treasury Board (TB) have reached a tentative contract agreement for over 120,000 federal government workers, while 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) workers continue striking.

Sask PSAC Strikers Day Two

On Monday afternoon, TB President Mona Fortier announced during a news conference that the cost to taxpayers is expected to be approximately $1.3 billion annually, “less than half of the cost of PSAC's original demands.”

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(12) comments

GreatWhite
GreatWhite

Excellent deal. 12.6% wage increase over four years or 3.15% per year. hardly earth shattering. The one-time lump sum payment of $2,500 as a pensionable payment is excellent.

Report Add Reply
peacefulowl67
peacefulowl67

Do a Google search of "Ludwig von Mises The Bureaucrat as Voter". He predicted decades ago how a society becomes dysfunctional when a plurality of voters either work for the govt or recieve privileges or advantages from it.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Now fire every one, without severance, benefits, and pension, that was receiving 100% pay from Canadian taxpayers while on strike.

Report Add Reply
Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

"....a one-time lump sum payment of $2,500 into workers’ pensions.....The agreement addresses work-from-home arrangements, providing PSAC members with “additional protection” against unreasonable decisions. What a load of arrogant, pompous, self-entitled BS.

Report Add Reply
guest356
guest356

Excellent, so now just to upset the Bank of Canada everyone should ask for a 13% pay rise, plus. Its the private sector that pays the wages of the bureaucracy and I am sure that their patience with the lack of fiscal responsibility on the part of our Federal politicians and the greed of our mediocre public service, will further aggravate every aspect of their lives.

Report Add Reply
Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Exactly correct.

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

When they say 'around $1.3B', it will be closer to $2B or more. That means $2B more in taxes for the rest of us for nothing, nada, nix in return. For Trudeau it means 120,000 guaranteed votes in the next election.

Report Add Reply
Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

That's because Trudeau is a lazy bones just like these government workers.

Report Add Reply
guest1019
guest1019

Our beloved furher, Herr Trudeau and his fascist regime spend like drunken sailors. Fair would be paying them private sector wages and benefits. Utterly objectionable!

Report Add Reply
Big10-4
Big10-4

Leeches!

Report Add Reply
dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

Like they say, when you get a Gov job its for life......

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

ridiculous...smh

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.