Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault’s department asked Canadians if they preferred the phrase “climate change,” “extreme weather,” or “climate crisis” in a poll costing taxpayers more than $79,000, with “inconclusive” results.

“Participants were asked which of the following descriptors they would prefer: ‘climate change,’ ‘extreme weather,’ ‘climate crisis,’ and ‘climate emergency,’” said a pollsters report.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Weather is what is happening Today, next Week, next Month and so on . . . .

Klimate is what Happened in the Last DECADE, or Last Century . . . Klimate is always changing . . . we even have names for the Seasons . . . Fall, Winter, Spring & Summer.

Nothing has happened in the last 100 years that didn't happen before . . . . we are neither Warmer Today or Colder Today than in the Recorded Past.

“In 1928 at the Sixth Party Congress held in Moscow, the Communists composed and approved “The Program” which would usher in a ‘New Word Order’, a term I’m sure you’ve probably heard. That scheme, ‘The Program of the Third International’ called for a global environmental program which would be used to eradicate national sovereignty thereby creating a world dictatorship."

“It was agreed that an environmental “crisis” would be gradually developed to siphon off the money from capitalism and reduce countries to socialism and eventually under communism. Twenty delegates from the U.S. voted for the 1928 Program of the Third International.” Jeri Lynn Ball (a prolific researcher) from her book, Masters of Seduction: Beguiling Americans Into Slavery and Self-destruction

At the Earth Summit in Rio De Janeiro, June 3-14, 1992, the Secretariat for World Order distributed a nonpublic document titled, “The Initiative for Eco-92 Earth’s Charter.” It reads, in part, under policies that must be implemented as follows:

“The Security Council of the U.N. will inform all nations that outmoded notions of national sovereignty will be discarded and that the Security Council has complete legal, military and economic jurisdiction in any region of the world … The Security Council of the U.N. will take possession of all natural resources, including the watersheds and great forests, to be used and preserved for the good of the Major Nations of the Security Council.”

The WEF is today's catalyst . . . Justin & Christa are WEF soldiers . . .

Paul S
Paul S

Trudeau should have added one more option..... Climate Scam!

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

I prefer Trumps phrase "green new bull****".

D&J
D&J

There is no climate emergency. If I say it loud enough will it get through? THERE IS NO CLIMATE EMERGENCY. There is real information from real scientists that prove it. Read some Trudeau. Get your head on straight. What a fool.

kvgummow
kvgummow

How about we call it “weather.” Weather has been around since the beginning of time ..

Vince_403
Vince_403

There should have been a forth term put forward to consider and that term would be "bull sh*t"

timagis
timagis

Call it what it is, Climate Hoax!!

