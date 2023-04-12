Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault’s department asked Canadians if they preferred the phrase “climate change,” “extreme weather,” or “climate crisis” in a poll costing taxpayers more than $79,000, with “inconclusive” results.
“Participants were asked which of the following descriptors they would prefer: ‘climate change,’ ‘extreme weather,’ ‘climate crisis,’ and ‘climate emergency,’” said a pollsters report.
“Preference was split between ‘climate change’ and ‘climate crisis.’”
“Those who favoured staying with ‘climate change’ felt it is a widely known and familiar phrase and should be used in order to appeal to a broader audience, and also not to turn off people who are skeptical about the seriousness of climate change,” said the report Nature Based Solutions And Cleaner Environment Advertising Campaign Testing.
“Those who favoured ‘climate crisis’ did so because they believe it is a crisis and should be called as such and that ‘climate change’ has been around for a long time and they believe it has lost emotional impact,” wrote researchers.
“‘Climate crisis’ is better at evoking an emotional response and a sense of urgency.”
Findings were drawn from eight online focus groups nationwide. The environment department paid $79,015 for the report by Sage Research Corporation.
Researchers noted “climate crisis” appeared overwrought, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“You might get some people’s hackles up,” the report quoted one focus group participant.
“There are some folks out there who dispute the whole climate change issue in the first place,” said another.
“There were also a few participants who felt using the word ‘crisis’ may actually discourage belief in individual action because the tasks seem to be overwhelming for individuals to tackle,” said Campaign Testing.
“Climate change” was described as “familiar” and more likely to “appeal to a broader audience.”
The Commons, in 2019, by a vote of 186 to 63, passed a motion stating “climate change is a real and urgent crisis.”
A worldwide campaign to use more alarming language was launched by the British newspaper The Guardian in 2019 when it rewrote its style guide to replace the reference to “global warming” or “climate change” with “climate emergency” or “climate crisis.”
Jonathan Watts, the environmental editor at The Guardian, told a 2021 meeting of the Canadian Journalism Foundation that phrasing was important.
“Let’s have language that conveys the urgency of the situation,” said Watts.
“You know, climate change, what does that mean?” said Watts.
“Duh, of course, the climate changes. But if we have ‘climate crisis,’ ‘climate disruption,’ we use these kinds of terms much more.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(7) comments
Weather is what is happening Today, next Week, next Month and so on . . . .
Klimate is what Happened in the Last DECADE, or Last Century . . . Klimate is always changing . . . we even have names for the Seasons . . . Fall, Winter, Spring & Summer.
Nothing has happened in the last 100 years that didn't happen before . . . . we are neither Warmer Today or Colder Today than in the Recorded Past.
“In 1928 at the Sixth Party Congress held in Moscow, the Communists composed and approved “The Program” which would usher in a ‘New Word Order’, a term I’m sure you’ve probably heard. That scheme, ‘The Program of the Third International’ called for a global environmental program which would be used to eradicate national sovereignty thereby creating a world dictatorship."
“It was agreed that an environmental “crisis” would be gradually developed to siphon off the money from capitalism and reduce countries to socialism and eventually under communism. Twenty delegates from the U.S. voted for the 1928 Program of the Third International.” Jeri Lynn Ball (a prolific researcher) from her book, Masters of Seduction: Beguiling Americans Into Slavery and Self-destruction
At the Earth Summit in Rio De Janeiro, June 3-14, 1992, the Secretariat for World Order distributed a nonpublic document titled, “The Initiative for Eco-92 Earth’s Charter.” It reads, in part, under policies that must be implemented as follows:
“The Security Council of the U.N. will inform all nations that outmoded notions of national sovereignty will be discarded and that the Security Council has complete legal, military and economic jurisdiction in any region of the world … The Security Council of the U.N. will take possession of all natural resources, including the watersheds and great forests, to be used and preserved for the good of the Major Nations of the Security Council.”
The WEF is today's catalyst . . . Justin & Christa are WEF soldiers . . .
Trudeau should have added one more option..... Climate Scam!
I prefer Trumps phrase "green new bull****".
There is no climate emergency. If I say it loud enough will it get through? THERE IS NO CLIMATE EMERGENCY. There is real information from real scientists that prove it. Read some Trudeau. Get your head on straight. What a fool.
How about we call it “weather.” Weather has been around since the beginning of time ..
There should have been a forth term put forward to consider and that term would be "bull sh*t"
Call it what it is, Climate Hoax!!
