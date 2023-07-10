Justin Trudeau
The federal government keeps hiring more bureaucrats and they cannot seem to stop, according to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF).

Since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau became the leader in 2015, the government has hired over 98,000 new bureaucrats.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Alec
Alec

Please, please, We need some good news!!

JPB
JPB

Are these all lawyers hired to defend BlackFace against his next arrest?

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

That’s almost as many as Notley hired when she was Premier, simply to buffer herself against unemployment numbers soaring. Justin Castro and his junta are incompetent, the idiot can’t even flip a pancake for goodness sake without making a mess, and this is the guy the eastern fools want to run the country. Wake up people, before it’s too late, time is running out.

guest1019
guest1019

So X $100,000+ in annual salaries and benefits... do the math and ask yourself why are we in so much debt yet have no problem propping up cesspools like Ukraine, etc. the CBC, etc. and wokism with billions of dollars.

jokeco68
jokeco68

Pure insanity and most Canadians can’t even grasp why this is a massive unsustainable problem

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

An abuse of tax payer's money. According to The Great Rest by Klaus Schwab, Big Government and huge debts, are part of the plan.

Jasper425
Jasper425

[thumbup]

retiredpop
retiredpop

That is Trudeau's idea of job creation. [thumbdown]

