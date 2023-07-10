Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
The federal government keeps hiring more bureaucrats and they cannot seem to stop, according to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF).
Since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau became the leader in 2015, the government has hired over 98,000 new bureaucrats.
The trend of hiring more staff is not stopping, as an additional 21,290 people were hired between March 31 of 2022 and 2023.
“Was there a bureaucrat shortage in Ottawa before Trudeau took over?” said Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the CTF.
“Canadians need a more efficient government, not a bloated government full of highly paid bureaucrats.”
According to the most recent information from the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat (TBS), released on June 26, the federal government currently employs 357,247 bureaucrats.
There are now over 98,000 more government employees being paid by taxpayers compared to when Trudeau became the prime minister in 2015.
Not only is the federal bureaucracy getting bigger, but it's also becoming more expensive.
According to a report from the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) in April 2023, the cost of the federal bureaucracy increased by 31% over the past two years.
Government records acquired by the CTF show federal bureaucrats received 802,043 raises between 2020 and 2022. Additionally, the government paid out $1.3 billion in bonuses since 2015.
With increased bonuses, pay raises, and new hires, Canadians may question how well things are running in Ottawa.
Well, the reviews are in and the results aren’t good.
Less than 50% of the government’s performance targets are consistently met by federal departments within each year, according to a March 2023 report from the PBO.
The report revealed that federal departments consistently meet less than 50% of the government's performance targets each year. This suggests the results are not satisfactory.
However, according to the PBO, the average annual compensation for a full-time federal bureaucrat is $125,300, which includes pay, pension and other benefits.
In comparison, data from Statistics Canada shows that the average annual salary for all full-time workers in Canada was approximately $64,000 in 2022.
“Taxpayers have paid for hundreds of thousands of pay raises, hundreds of millions in bonuses and for tens of thousands of extra bureaucrats and the government still can’t meet half of its own performance targets,” Terrazzano said.
“Trudeau needs to take some air out of the ballooning bureaucracy.”
The government admitted that it does not know where much of the staff works.
In May, the TBS confirmed that “it is not possible to determine the number of [bureaucrats] working from home versus those working in the office.”
(8) comments
Please, please, We need some good news!!
Are these all lawyers hired to defend BlackFace against his next arrest?
That’s almost as many as Notley hired when she was Premier, simply to buffer herself against unemployment numbers soaring. Justin Castro and his junta are incompetent, the idiot can’t even flip a pancake for goodness sake without making a mess, and this is the guy the eastern fools want to run the country. Wake up people, before it’s too late, time is running out.
So X $100,000+ in annual salaries and benefits... do the math and ask yourself why are we in so much debt yet have no problem propping up cesspools like Ukraine, etc. the CBC, etc. and wokism with billions of dollars.
Pure insanity and most Canadians can’t even grasp why this is a massive unsustainable problem
An abuse of tax payer's money. According to The Great Rest by Klaus Schwab, Big Government and huge debts, are part of the plan.
[thumbup]
That is Trudeau's idea of job creation. [thumbdown]
