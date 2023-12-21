News

Trudeau lambasted after terror group Hamas thanks Liberal government

WATCH: Terror group Hamas thanks Canada for stance on ceasefire in Gaza
WATCH: Terror group Hamas thanks Canada for stance on ceasefire in GazaCourtesy witter
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Jason Kenney
Israel
Melanie Joly
Michelle Rempel Garner
Ted Cruz
Hamas
ceasefire in Gaza
Ghazi Hamad

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news