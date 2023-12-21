Trudeau lambasted after terror group Hamas thanks Liberal government

From far and wide, denounciations of Prime Minister Trudeau have come in after a top leader of the Hamas terror group thanked him for calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.Even top US republican Ted Cruz took to Twitter to show his disdain."A disturbing comment on Canada's foreign policy," he said along with the attachment of the Hamas video 'thank you.'.Former Alberta Premier Jason Kenney wasa quick to weigh in."What an appalling, humiliating comment on Canadian foreign policy. This genocidal, jew-hating terrorist thanks Canada for voting to protect the interests of Hamas terrorism," Kenney tweeted."The same man who has pledged to repeat the October 7 massacre “again and again.”.Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly tried to do damage control, saying Hamas "does not represent the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people," Joly tweeted..That was enough to bring Calgary Nose Hill Tory MP Michelle Rempel Garner into the fray."Today Hamas thanked Canada for their vote at the UN (which made quite the statement). Then, Canada's Liberal foreign Minister tried to pretend the vote never happened," tweeted Rempel Garner."This obfuscation infantilizes Canadians, diminishes Canada, and legitimizes Hamas.".A brutal war between Hamas, which is the head of the Palestinian government in Gaza and on Canada’s list of terrorist entities, and Israel has been taking place in Gaza since October 7, when terrorists viciously attacked Israel. At least eight Canadians were killed in the attacks that day. Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government voted in favour of a ceasefire in Gaza earlier in December, alongside Australia and New Zealand. Critics of the ceasefire point out though it sounds nice in theory, a ceasefire would ultimately be untenable because Hamas’ initiative is to decimate all Jews and completely wipe out the nation of Israel. In a video posted Wednesday, Ghazi Hamad, a senior Hamas leader, thanked Canada, Australia and New Zealand for “backing sustainable ceasefire in Gaza” and Hamas considers Canada’s move to be one step closer to “isolating” Israel “globally.”“We welcome these developments and consider them in the right direction towards the isolation of the fascist Israeli government globally and ending the long evil occupation in our modern time,” he said.