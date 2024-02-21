Trudeau Liberals block ArriveCan contractors from hearings summons

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government on Tuesday blocked committee subpoenas requiring ArriveCan contractors to testify under threat of arrest, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. As the ArriveCan program continues to be investigated amid allegations of fraud, bribery and destruction of records, the Conservatives put forward a motion to bring the Ontario-based contractors to testify before the committee or be taken into custody by the Sergeant-at-Arms. “This is putting us all in a rather precarious position,” said Liberal MP Charles Sousa, parliamentary secretary for the Department of Public Works that approved the ArriveCan contracts.“The RCMP may or may not be reviewing this case,” Sousa told the Commons Government Operations Committee. “It is important I think that we take a pause and suspend this issue until we have greater understanding even from the RCMP in terms of the implications.”Subpoenas to Committee have the weight of court orders. The last time MPs issued a summons was in 2021 to We Charity Chief Financial Officer Victor Li at the Commons Ethics Committee.Evidence uncovered throughout the ArriveCan investigation by Cabinet, auditors and Procurement Ombudsman Alexander Jeglic show favoured suppliers received millions in irregular, sole-sourced contracts, amid allegations of fraud, bribery and destruction of records.“We are talking about at least $60 million of taxpayers’ money,” Opposition House Leader Conservative MP Andrew Scheer told reporters this week. When asked “how rare” it is to have the “Sergeant-at-Arms hauling someone before a committee,” Sheer replied, “It is very rare and it’s unfortunate that it has come to this point.”“But it is essential that we use this tool if these individuals continue to ignore us,” said Sheer.“What kind of precedent does it set?” asked Liberal MP Majid Jowhari. “How do they take witnesses into custody and bring them to the committee? I am not sure the Sergeant-at-Arms has the right to arrest.”New Democrat MP Matthew Green said Parliament cannot “start making appearances before our committees optional.”Bloc Québécois MP Julie Vignola joined Liberals in opposing what she called the “nuclear option” of arresting reluctant witnesses “I just don’t want to make the situation worse,” said Vignola.