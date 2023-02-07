Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, QC) is meeting with all 13 premiers today to determine how much money the federal government will give to the provinces for healthcare.
"Canadians are proud of our universal public health-care system but we all have to recognize it hasn't been delivering at the level that Canadians would expect," Trudeau told reporters before the meeting with the premiers.
"That's why sitting down with the provinces, working collaboratively and investing significantly in priority areas, is going to move us forward in the right way."
The federal government is proposing to increase the Canada Health Transfer (CHT) and sign separate bilateral funding agreements with each province and territory, but Ottawa said the money must target specific areas like primary care and mental health. It also wants the provinces to improve their data collection in order to better track healthcare outcomes.
However, the premiers asked for the federal government's healthcare contributions to the provinces to be bumped up from 22% to 35% with no strings attached. They claim the Canadian government and provinces began with a 50/50 funding partnership for healthcare, but this has declined over the years.
"We don't want conditions," said Quebec Premier Francois Legault. "What we want is to be able to apply our plan. We already have a plan for health care in Quebec and we need more financing from the federal government."
Legault added if Ottawa's funding demands align with the province's existing priorities, he will go along with the deal.
According to the federal government, the 22% figure does not tell the whole story. Back in 1977, Ottawa transferred some tax points to the provinces, allowing them to collect a larger share of all tax revenues to fund social programs like healthcare. The federal government believes those should count towards the figures.
Ahead of a private meeting with the prime minister, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she was excited to speak about "some areas of common interest, maybe some areas of diversion, to find some common ground."
"We have a lot of shared goals and addressing issues of indigenous healthcare, mental health, addiction, to transform our healthcare system," Smith said.
"And I've also been expressing concern about some of the major initiatives that have been announced without much consultation with Alberta," Smith said in reference to the incoming Just Transition legislation.
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson, current head of the Council of the Federation, said she's not expecting a deal to happen today.
"Today is the first time we will, as premiers, be awarded the opportunity to see what the proposal looks like," Stefanson said. "So we look forward to seeing that. I think we're optimistic we can work together."
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(9) comments
Can we just make him go away and forget about the last 7 years?
So let me get this straight. I am making this figure up but lets say in one year Alberta gives $2 billion to Ottawa in transfer payments. Then the premier makes a pilgrimage to Ottawa to beg for $50 million in funding for health care and other provincial spending needs? Ottawa gives back at its own discretion.
Federalists based in Alberta says it is a good deal and that Alberta must pay to stay in confederation and reap the benefits.
While the numbers are made up is this not the deal?
What is not made up is that since the 1960s Alberta transferred $630 billion more dollars to Ottawa than it received. On top of that Alberta is under constant attack from Ottawa. What kind of deal is that?
Yet Alberta politicians still subjugate the province and make their trips to Ottawa to kneel and beg.
Trudeau is a psychotic and a malevolent psychopath
This unfortunately is no exaggeration
Canada is in deep trouble
Trudeau will be wanting full disclosure from the provinces on the vaccine status of their residents. Count on it.
You are exactly right. They do not care that the shots do not prevent transmission nor illness. There is something in these shots that they want in every citizen.
Trudeau is offering far less than the premiers have been asking for and he is offering it with conditions. Provinces should opt out of sending health dollars to Ottawa. And while they are at it provinces should opt our of sending money for the RCMP, pensions etc.
The west needs a leader that will work for us not for eastern Canada.
Carole. I up-vote this.
Hopefully the Western Canadian premiers tell Ottawa the provinces will handle healthcare and save Canada the expense of administration costs by collecting taxes from their citizens and giving Canada, paying Confederation for membership, once a year.
and I up-vote this as well.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.