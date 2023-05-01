Alexandre Trudeau and Justin Trudeau
The Commons Ethics committee has asked Alexandre Trudeau, the prime minister’s brother, to give testimony regarding his role as a senior director at the Trudeau Foundation (TF). 

Trudeau Foundation and China Flag

A former CEO alleges the TF falsified reports to conceal donations from China during Alexandre's time at the foundation.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(6) comments

Auxiliary_powered
Auxiliary_powered

The optics are bad when you look at the many Chinese entities that have been involved in the foundation for the last 20 years. A lot of money changed hands between them and the various Trudeau involved interests.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

$125 Million courtesy of hardworking Canadian taxpayers. Better yet for Trudeau, the Trudeau Foundation was answerable to no one. Time to SHUT IT DOWN!

Memo to DOs (hardworking taxpaying Canadians): Wake up!

Report Add Reply
nocows
nocows

See the photo. Two crooks grinning how they have fooled us!

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

It is one thing to penalize this charity/money laundering organization for its wrong doings but the people behind it are the bigger problem. The SNC Lavalin scandal in 2019 and the firing of JWR should have toppled the regime, but nothing happened, it only got a 100 x worse.

Report Add Reply
mcumming
mcumming

An old communist- Pierre set it up for his sons to be able to steal a fortune and they seem to be getting filthy rich off of it.

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

It was founded by the Chretien government one year after PET's demise.

Report Add Reply

