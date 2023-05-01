The Commons Ethics committee has asked Alexandre Trudeau, the prime minister’s brother, to give testimony regarding his role as a senior director at the Trudeau Foundation (TF).
A former CEO alleges the TF falsified reports to conceal donations from China during Alexandre's time at the foundation.
According to the Income Tax Act, charities must report donations correctly or face penalties of up to 125% of the donated amount and could lose their charitable status.
“I took my prerogative as chair to take him up on his offer to speak to a parliamentary committee,” said Conservative MP John Brassard (Barrie-Innisfil, ON).
In an April 27 interview with the Québec daily Le Devoir, Alexandre Trudeau said he was “prepared to say everything I know about the Foundation.”
“The Foundation has done nothing wrong,” Alexandre was quoted in Le Devoir.
Alexandre is scheduled to appear for committee questioning on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. EST.
Pascale Fornier, the former TF CEO, said Alexandre was a senior director when the TF altered documents regarding 2016 Chinese donations he had brokered.
“Alexandre Trudeau currently is not on the board of directors, but at the time he was on the board of directors and on the executive committee,” testified Fornier.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Alexandre posed for photographs with Chinese donors in accepting the $140,000 contribution.
The TF, in its public reporting, misrepresented the source of the money, said Fornier.
“This was a declaration on behalf of the Foundation to say that it was not foreign money, that it was Canadian money — this was in the annual report as well — when in fact, the tax receipt itself mentions China,” said Fornier.
“I think this is something that is misleading to Canadians.”
“I sought legal advice and guidance in order to correct the information that was sent and made public, remembering that this is public money — not the donation, but the Foundation,” said Fornier.
The TF’s main source of revenue is a $125 million taxpayers’ endowment awarded by Parliament in 2002.
“You must understand this was before my time,” said Fornier, who joined the Foundation in 2018.
“I tried to put the puzzle back together.”
Fornier said the TF initially issued receipt donations from contributors associated with the China Cultural Industry Association of Beijing with Chinese addresses, then gave follow-up receipts stating the donors were in Québec.
“There were different addresses,” said Fornier.
“The receipts were different. I wanted to understand what was going on.”
“I realized a Chinese Association was communicating with employees of the Foundation,” said Fornier.
“They were giving clear direction on what needed to appear on receipts issued by the Foundation. I found that troubling.”
“I immediately started to ask questions,” said Fornier.
“Why is it we would have two receipts that are so different that one seems to be international with money that seems to come from China and another one with an address in Québec?”
“On the receipts, the information was different than what was posted in the annual reports and what was shared with the Canada Revenue Agency,” said Fornier.
Fornier and the TF’s board abruptly resigned on April 10 following disclosures that they ignored warnings from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service over accepting significant cash contributions from Chinese donors.
“Did you step down because you weren’t comfortable with your own legal standing?” asked New Democrat MP Matthew Green (Hamilton Centre, ON).
“Yes,” replied Fornier, a law professor at the University of Ottawa.
The Commons Public Accounts committee on April 24 asked the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to audit the Foundation.
Under the Tax Act “a registered charity that issues an official donation receipt that includes deliberately false information is liable to a penalty equal to 125% of the eligible amount stated on the receipt,” according to a CRA guide.
“If the charity is liable for penalties in excess of $25,000 for issuing false receipts, that charity is also liable to one year’s suspension of its charitable status,” says a CRA guide Consequences of Improper Receipting.
