The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) created a program to help people buy homes for the first time. This program provided over $5 billion of equity loans. But, data reveals that this program offered little assistance in the most expensive cities.

CMHC, in an Inquiry of Ministry tabled in the Commons, said equity loans approved through the First Time Home Buyers Incentive totalled $5.2 billion since the program was introduced in 2019. CMHC predicted the program would aid 100,000 buyers but acknowledged results “could vary widely.”

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

