The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) created a program to help people buy homes for the first time. This program provided over $5 billion of equity loans. But, data reveals that this program offered little assistance in the most expensive cities.
CMHC, in an Inquiry of Ministry tabled in the Commons, said equity loans approved through the First Time Home Buyers Incentive totalled $5.2 billion since the program was introduced in 2019. CMHC predicted the program would aid 100,000 buyers but acknowledged results “could vary widely.”
The program offered interest-free equity loans up to 10% for first-time buyers with family incomes under $120,000 and mortgages no greater than four times their yearly earnings.
Critics had called the criteria so restrictive that the program would do little to help buyers in markets where homes cost more than $480,000, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“I don’t think the take-up is going to be quite what the government has expected,” Paul Taylor, then-CEO of Mortgage Professionals Canada, told reporters in 2019.
“All things being equal, anybody that qualifies for that new First Time Home Buyers Incentive would have qualified for a traditional insured mortgage anyway, and you actually would qualify to borrow more money.”
“A couple that’s making $100,000 would, all things being equal, be able to qualify for somewhere around $470,000 worth of mortgage,” said Taylor.
“Under the guidelines of the proposed program, you’re limited to four times your income as the maximum loan value.”
“So, the reduction in borrowing power means the purchasing options available in the marketplace are actually going to be reduced by the program,” said Taylor.
“Our members know experientially when they have discussions with first-time buyers, options are few across the country for people starting out today. So restricting even further what their purchasing options are is probably going to have additional limiting uptake to the program.”
Mortgages for equity loan applicants averaged $287,251. Figures were disclosed at the request of Conservative MP Richard Bragdon (Tobique-Mactaquac, NB), who asked “How many applicants have applied for mortgages through the program, by province and municipality?”
In the costliest cities, like Vancouver, only 22 equity loans were approved. Home prices in Vancouver average $1.14 million, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association. In Toronto, where prices average $1.12 million, a total of 119 equity loans were approved.
Figures showed by comparison, 298 applications were approved in Gatineau, QC. (average price $441, 427) and 156 applications were approved in Lethbridge, AB. (average price $344,838). The number of equity loans issued in Vancouver and Toronto was outstripped by the number approved in St. John’s (average price $307,600), Regina (average price $307,000), Sault Ste. Marie, ON (average price $274,100), Saint John (average price $276,700) and Portage la Prairie, MB (average price $193,567).
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
