Justin Trudeau
Liberal MPs filibustered a vote to prevent the House Affairs committee from questioning political aides and party organizers about foreign election interference, with Jennifer O’Connell MP (Pickering-Uxbridge, ON) calling critics “spy kids” who want Toronto Sun editorial approval, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

Katie Telford

Katie Telford

“You got a tweet out of it, right? The Toronto Sun maybe wrote a nice column about you. That would be cool,” said O’Connell. 

(1) comment

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

That appears a sure sign of guilt..IMO

