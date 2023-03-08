Liberal MPs filibustered a vote to prevent the House Affairs committee from questioning political aides and party organizers about foreign election interference, with Jennifer O’Connell MP (Pickering-Uxbridge, ON) calling critics “spy kids” who want Toronto Sun editorial approval, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“You got a tweet out of it, right? The Toronto Sun maybe wrote a nice column about you. That would be cool,” said O’Connell.
“I take great offence to the Conservatives playing spy kids over there on things they know absolutely nothing about. They do not take security of what this government does seriously.”
Liberals filibustered a Conservative motion that the “committee in relation to its study of foreign election interference invite Katie Telford, chief of staff to the prime minister” to testify under oath and threat of perjury. The amended motion also called for testimony by senior organizers of all major parties in the 2019 and 2021 elections, including Conservative campaigner Hamish Marshall and Liberal organizer Jeremy Broadhurst.
“They want to bring some staffers in here. For what? What’s the end goal? To make national security stronger, our democratic institutions stronger? Why? They don’t seem to care,” said O’Connell.
“Who suffers? Canadians. Our security gets weaker, our reputation gets weaker, our institutions don’t get stronger. Russia is cheering. China is cheering. Other adversaries are cheering and what? Conservatives put out a tweet?”
Conservative MP Michael Cooper (St. Albert-Edmonton), sponsor of the motion, said the House affairs committee must question political aides.
“What is at the heart of the issue is what the prime minister knows, when he first knew about it and what he did or failed to do about Beijing’s election interference,” said Cooper.
“We have seen no action taken by this prime minister. No charges have been laid, no investigations have been undertaken.”
“What game is he playing at, this political procedural game to waste the time of our committee? At a certain point in time, you have to get down to substantive matters,” said Liberal MP Greg Fergus (Hull-Aylmer, Que.), parliamentary secretary to the prime minister.
“Foreign interference is a matter that requires the very best of our capabilities. It requires us to set aside any type of political interest,” said Fergus.
The committee Tuesday adjourned debate on the motion without a vote. The House affairs committee review is separate from a proposal pending in the Commons for a broader public inquiry.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
That appears a sure sign of guilt..IMO
