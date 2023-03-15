Trudeau China announcement
Courtesy of CPAC

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Trudeau’s Liberal MPs are blocking the House Affairs committee from cross-examining Trudeau’s Chief of Staff Katie Telford with a 22-hour-long filibuster.

Parliament Hill

“Let’s not create a scandal where scandal doesn’t exist,” said Liberal MP Wayne Long (Saint John-Rothesay, NB). 

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(6) comments

CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

"Pride goeth before destruction, and an haughty spirit before a fall." Proverbs 16:18

guest800
guest800

Of course nobody else is covering these latest Liberal shenanigans. So corrupt!

GailMolsberry
GailMolsberry

If the Liberals have nothing to hide, then they would willingly have her testify. Stinks to high heaven.

northrungrader
northrungrader

I can't believe mere Communist interference is what is making the Teflon start to chip away. If they are fighting this hard about a glorified secretary, what skeletons are hidden inside the Liberal closet?

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Calling Mr. Turdeau-Castreau a piece of dirt is an insult to dirt.

Drax
Drax

In other words, the worthless disgraceful infested rat needs to cover up his already exposed tracks.

