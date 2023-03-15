According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Trudeau’s Liberal MPs are blocking the House Affairs committee from cross-examining Trudeau’s Chief of Staff Katie Telford with a 22-hour-long filibuster.
“Let’s not create a scandal where scandal doesn’t exist,” said Liberal MP Wayne Long (Saint John-Rothesay, NB).
“It doesn’t exist.”
Members of the government caucus since February 21 have sought to block a vote on a motion that the House Affairs committee “invite Katie Telford, chief of staff to the prime minister, to appear for a two-hour meeting.” Telford has not volunteered to testify.
“They are not doing this because they genuinely care about the outcome,” said Liberal MP Mark Gerretsen (Kingston and the Island, ON).
“They don’t care. What they care about is the sound bites and the clips they can make along the way. Partisan cheap shots and political fundraising, that is it. I can’t help but wonder what the real motivation is here. It’s pretty clear to me this is more about politics than anything else.”
Conservative MPs want to ask Telford questions and said filibustering looks like a cover-up.
“Call the question, end the cover-up, have the vote and find out what the Liberals are trying to hide,” said MP Michael Barrett (Leeds-Grenville, ON).
“Liberal members have talked about everything from their time in college to their time overseas to all kinds of nonsense unrelated to this very simple motion without a single interruption from members of the Opposition.”
Conservative MP Michael Cooper (St. Albert-Edmonton), the sponsor of the motion to have Telford testify, complained that Liberal members “have been filibustering, droning on for hours and hours and hours on a very simple motion to have the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Katie Telford testify before this committee on Beijing’s interference.”
“It really begs the question, what does the prime minister have to hide?” said MP Cooper.
“How much longer are you guys across the way going to continue this?”
Cooper earlier told MPs that “what is at the heart of the issue is what the prime minister knows, when he first knew about it, and what he did or failed to do about Beijing’s election interference.” Only political aides could corroborate allegations that Liberal Party organizers were named as security risks, he said.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
"Pride goeth before destruction, and an haughty spirit before a fall." Proverbs 16:18
Of course nobody else is covering these latest Liberal shenanigans. So corrupt!
If the Liberals have nothing to hide, then they would willingly have her testify. Stinks to high heaven.
I can't believe mere Communist interference is what is making the Teflon start to chip away. If they are fighting this hard about a glorified secretary, what skeletons are hidden inside the Liberal closet?
Calling Mr. Turdeau-Castreau a piece of dirt is an insult to dirt.
In other words, the worthless disgraceful infested rat needs to cover up his already exposed tracks.
