Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated on Wednesday that home prices across Canada are too high and "cannot continue to go up," although he did not provide further details.

“We need to build more homes faster,” Trudeau told reporters. Housing was costly “because we are facing a shortage of housing right now,” said Trudeau. 

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(5) comments

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

How many immigrants do we need to make housing affordable again?

Report Add Reply
SuperBaba
SuperBaba

Considering this government has done nothing right since elected, this is another major scr*w-up in the making. My guess is truckloads of taxpayer cash/debt to dig themselves out of a hole they created. Notice nothing said about reducing or eliminating the "climate tax."

Report Add Reply
Taz
Taz

Watch, he'll hand out housing credits like the GST and carbon tax credits so that he doesn't have to hurt the billion$ globalist investors who have been buying up all the real-estate!

Report Add Reply
thewesternguy
thewesternguy

Typical, they created this huge problem!!

Now they want to look like hero’s trying to fix it. Get out of the way and let PP get to work!!!

Report Add Reply
guest310
guest310

Oh my all of a sudden such revelation, typical liberal schitt your pants policy making. Nothing more than virtual signalling about how concerned they are. Think more concerned about their sinking ship,

Report Add Reply

