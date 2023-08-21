Trudeau in Edmonton

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau criticized Meta, parent company of  Facebook, on Monday for blocking news from its platforms while wildfires are happening across Western Canada. 

Trudeau said having information is vital during a crisis such as the wildfires.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(16) comments

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Canada's "Nero" fiddles and lies while Canada burns.

gtkeough
gtkeough

While not one to ever expect much from Facebook, after watching Trudope # 1, I have always expected even less from a bunch of brain starved self servers led by his knee bending son. Sadly, with great consistency, these expectations have been justified. With 0 accountability, he continues to pillage $Billions unaccounted from Canada & its citizens, while striving to put those opposed, in jail.

YYC 007
YYC 007

What a clever and unexpected position to take by a slimy politician! Never saw that coming!

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Who could have imagined such an idiotic psychopathic evil devious demonic psychotic as this child imbecile could be “leading” Canada?

It’s sickening

It’s like we have Paul Bernardo as PM

Unbelievable

Freedom fan
Freedom fan

Where does this piece of S#$T get his thought from. Nothing to do with his censorship bill.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Has there ever been a dumber more out of touch, ignorant of facts leader ever, than Justin Castro? FFS eastern idiots, wake the F up.

Taz
Taz

That proves that the Trudeau cartel have been lighting the fires in the name of China. Kissing Xi's butt is a privilege for the festering waste of skin.

PersonOne
PersonOne

It is hard to comprehend this level of stupid.

jokeco68
jokeco68

Classic gaslighting 🙄

guest1019
guest1019

Meta so called placing profits first pales in comparison to our beloved furher, Herr Trudeau and his fascist regime putting themselves before Canadians 24/7.

SuperBaba
SuperBaba

guest1019: [thumbup]

AlbertaEd
AlbertaEd

Hypocrisy, thy name is Justin Trudeau.

rianc
rianc

Trudeau can't have it both ways. Let information on the fires through, yet you still have to pay for doing so. Then when their is another major issue, Trudeau will again call for that to be allowed. Social media isn't going to let Trudumb and his merry band of idiots off the hook so easily. This government will have to climb off its high horse of having someone else fund government subsidy of media companies and let market forces happen. If MSM can't adapt, then they deserve to die.

larryjohncharles
larryjohncharles

But doesn't that mean that the federal government prioritized money over news then? They could scrap the bill, no problems now.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Yet certain Liberal members still advertise using these bad characters, lol. None of them can be trusted to deliver real news, the pandemic taught us that. Especially the Liberal government, lol. If glowball warming is such a priority why is climate change canada trying to shut down weather monitoring in the north? If Trudeau said the sky is blue in my community, I would go outside to see for myself. This is a man who waters trees under an umbrella in the rain.

Freedom4me
Freedom4me

Self serving piece of ****. If this was more of a banana republic than it is, trudoh would be trunolonger. Good thing for him we're not a violent people (unless you live in a tent city.)

