Trudeau told media “no matter what I say” Canadians will believe previous elections were corrupt, according to the Blacklock's Reporter.
In the Commons on Wednesday, MPs called Trudeau a liar as they prepared to vote for a public inquiry into foreign interference in federal elections.
“This is an issue that needs to be taken extremely seriously and this government has always taken it extremely seriously,” said Trudeau.
“To be quite honest, I know that no matter what I say, Canadians continue to have questions about what we did and what we didn’t do.”
The House Affairs committee yesterday at 5:02 PM EST tabled in the Commons its recommendation that Trudeau “launch a national public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference” in the 2019 and 2021 elections. The entire Commons will be asked to endorse the report by recorded vote.
Trudeau has not acted on creating an independent inquiry.
“We always act when it is necessary,” Trudeau told the media.
Trudeau would not comment on a Global News report that the Canadian Security Intelligence Service warned his office in 2019 an unnamed Liberal Party candidate had connections to Chinese agents.
“What did you know about Chinese government funding of election candidates?” asked a reporter.
“I understand the extent to which Canadians have very real questions about this,” replied Trudeau.
During Question Period, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre asked for the names of Liberal Party candidates from Trudeau that were possible security risks.
“I would like their names. Their names, please,” said Poilievre.
“Can the prime minister tell us who the candidate was?”
“Issues around national security are extremely important,” said Trudeau.
“Has the Canadian Security Intelligence Service warned the prime minister, his staff, his party or anyone else that any member of his current caucus or cabinet may be part of a foreign interference network?” asked Poilievre.
“Our intelligence agencies and officials work very hard,” replied Trudeau.
“Yes or no?” asked Poilievre.
“Issues of national security and foreign interference can often be highly sensitive,” said Trudeau.
“Yes or no?” asked Poilievre a second time.
“National security can be highly challenging to discuss as parliamentarians on the open floor of the House of Commons,” said Trudeau.
“Yes or no?” asked Poilievre a third time.
“Issues around national security have deep implications for the safety and well-being of Canadians,” said Trudeau.
New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh told the Commons an inquiry must be held.
“Why does the prime minister not just launch a public inquiry, answer all those questions and give confidence to Canadians in our democracy?” asked Singh.
“We have no information on federal candidates receiving money from China,” said Trudeau.
In Senate Question Period yesterday, the prime minister was repeatedly called a liar.
“When news first broke that the prime minister received warnings from our intelligence community about Beijing’s interference in Canada’s elections, he denied, denied, and denied,” said Senator Leo Housakos (QC).
“But every day for the past few weeks, as more details come to light about numerous reports about the prime minister and his staff, the deniability has become far less plausible.”
“The prime minister lied about what he knew,” said Senator Housakos.
“Yes, the prime minister has lied. How can the Canadian public trust this prime minister after he has blatantly lied?”
Senator Marc Gold (QC), government representative in the Senate, described the allegations as “trash talking” unbecoming of Parliament.
“It is not responsible to call a prime minister a liar,” said Gold.
(6) comments
Anything short of swinging from the end of a rope for this blackfaced POS will be a travesty of true justice. This imposter rightly states....'anytime it has been necessary, the Liberals / NDP have "ACTED". Their definition of the word & most others, is worlds apart.
"... some ..." Some won't? He is delusional. Try 'many won't'. Try 'scads and scads won't'. Try 'hardly any will believe him'. A putz going for a putsch and he got caught at it?
Dear Justin . . . I have not Believed anything you have said in your Entire LIFE man !
They're all misogynists and racists anyway !
Black Face pedophile fascist Trudeau is a pathological liar!! Nobody should believe anything he says!
Maybe he was playing Navy Seal? ; )
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.