Canada/China flags
Courtesy Asiapacific.ca

Trudeau told media “no matter what I say” Canadians will believe previous elections were corrupt, according to the Blacklock's Reporter.

In the Commons on Wednesday, MPs called Trudeau a liar as they prepared to vote for a public inquiry into foreign interference in federal elections.

Trudeau on China
Parliament Hill
Pierre Poilievre

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.

(6) comments

gtkeough
gtkeough

Anything short of swinging from the end of a rope for this blackfaced POS will be a travesty of true justice. This imposter rightly states....'anytime it has been necessary, the Liberals / NDP have "ACTED". Their definition of the word & most others, is worlds apart.

Delby
Delby

"... some ..." Some won't? He is delusional. Try 'many won't'. Try 'scads and scads won't'. Try 'hardly any will believe him'. A putz going for a putsch and he got caught at it?

Left Coast
Left Coast

Dear Justin . . . I have not Believed anything you have said in your Entire LIFE man !

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

They're all misogynists and racists anyway !

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

Black Face pedophile fascist Trudeau is a pathological liar!! Nobody should believe anything he says!

Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

Maybe he was playing Navy Seal? ; )

