Justin Trudeau

The leader of the Liberal Party of Canada delivering a speech on a doorstep in Toronto's Little Italy.

 Courtesy Justin Trudeau/Wikimedia Commons

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said transgender women are women amid a rise in anti-transgender hate in Canada and around the world. 

“We will always stand up to this hate – whenever and wherever it occurs,” said Trudeau in a Wednesday tweet. 

(7) comments

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

....and on national fruitcake day, they are fruitcakes. The sad part is that these are grown adults who cannot understand why people do not want children involved in their play days.

EVOLUTIONCAUSESRACISM
EVOLUTIONCAUSESRACISM

Western Standard : There is no such thing as a "transgender woman". It is an invented reality. What on earth is going on with your headlines? This is grade 6 biology. Communism tries to redefine all the words and you are helping them with your headline!

This person is a man, who calls himself a woman. 1000 years from now when he bones are dug up, the report will says this was a man with male chromosomes, no matter what female name tag is on his coat, no matter if he was buried in a dress and high heels and drag - the science will tell us he was a man. Western Standard - please wake up. The Empower has no clothes - please don't insult us by suggesting otherwise.

private property
private property

This is the greatest attack on the women's movement in 50 years. Trudeau is trying to eliminate women.

EVOLUTIONCAUSESRACISM
EVOLUTIONCAUSESRACISM

YES!

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

He is attacking and encouraging hate against biological woman

These people are psychotic sick demons

STOP THE WAR AGAINST REAL WOMEN

Left Coast
Left Coast

Turdough is friggin Delusional . . .

Science of Genetics & Biology tell us there are ONLY 2 Genders . . . it's is ALL recorded in the Genes . . .

Justin being easily led and subject to Emotion & Feelings things there are many . . . this is neither Science nor is it Rational Thought.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Just one more reason this divisive P0$ needs to go!

