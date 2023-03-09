Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said transgender women are women amid a rise in anti-transgender hate in Canada and around the world.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said transgender women are women amid a rise in anti-transgender hate in Canada and around the world.
“We will always stand up to this hate – whenever and wherever it occurs,” said Trudeau in a Wednesday tweet.
And with a disturbing rise in anti-transgender hate here in Canada and around the world recently, I want to be very clear about one more thing: Trans women are women. We will always stand up to this hate – whenever and wherever it occurs.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 8, 2023
Trudeau started off by saying when women and girls are empowered, families, communities, and societies succeed. He said as people mark International Women’s Day and celebrate women and girls, they should “keep working to build a more equal and equitable future.”
People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier asked Trudeau to “stop labeling everything you disagree with as hate.”
“It’s just that ‘trans women’ are actually NOT women,” said Bernier.
“They’re men who cross-dress and mutilate their bodies to look more like women.”
It’s not “anti-transgender hate” @JustinTrudeau. Stop labeling everything you disagree with as hate.It’s just that “trans women” are actually NOT women. They’re men who cross-dress and mutilate their bodies to look more like women. But that doesn’t change biological reality.… https://t.co/oJaNS8IYxQ— Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) March 8, 2023
Defending Women’s Spaces author Karen Ingala Smith condemned Trudeau for saying trans women are women.
“If I believed in hell, I’d be hoping there was a special corner reserved for men who think women’s sex based rights and protections, indeed our existence as a sex class, is theirs to give away,” said Smith.
If I believed in hell, I’d be hoping there was a special corner reserved for men who think women’s sex based rights and protections, indeed our existence as a sex class, is theirs to give away. https://t.co/cyIEAS9j3Q— Dr Karen Ingala Smith (@K_IngalaSmith) March 9, 2023
The Cambridge Dictionary added another definition for the word woman to include transgender people in December.
The new definition added for woman is an adult who lives and identifies as female who might have been a different sex at birth.
Cambridge Dictionary just dropped a new definition of "woman." pic.twitter.com/qDb17DJP5H— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 12, 2022
(7) comments
....and on national fruitcake day, they are fruitcakes. The sad part is that these are grown adults who cannot understand why people do not want children involved in their play days.
Western Standard : There is no such thing as a "transgender woman". It is an invented reality. What on earth is going on with your headlines? This is grade 6 biology. Communism tries to redefine all the words and you are helping them with your headline!
This person is a man, who calls himself a woman. 1000 years from now when he bones are dug up, the report will says this was a man with male chromosomes, no matter what female name tag is on his coat, no matter if he was buried in a dress and high heels and drag - the science will tell us he was a man. Western Standard - please wake up. The Empower has no clothes - please don't insult us by suggesting otherwise.
This is the greatest attack on the women's movement in 50 years. Trudeau is trying to eliminate women.
YES!
He is attacking and encouraging hate against biological woman
These people are psychotic sick demons
STOP THE WAR AGAINST REAL WOMEN
Turdough is friggin Delusional . . .
Science of Genetics & Biology tell us there are ONLY 2 Genders . . . it's is ALL recorded in the Genes . . .
Justin being easily led and subject to Emotion & Feelings things there are many . . . this is neither Science nor is it Rational Thought.
Just one more reason this divisive P0$ needs to go!
