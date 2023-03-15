David Johnston

David Johnston served as Canada's governor general from 2010 to 2017.

 Courtesy Rafferty Baker/CBC

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the Canadian government intends to appoint former governor general David Johnston as independent special rapporteur into foreign interference in federal elections. 

Johnston was chosen after consultations with all parties in the House of Commons, according to a Wednesday press release. He served as the 28th governor general from 2010 to 2017. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

aasta2431
aasta2431

Trudeau brags about him being a close family friend. Unbelievable!

Report Add Reply
retiredpop
retiredpop

The fix is in again[angry]

Report Add Reply
Vince_403
Vince_403

So this is a pre-investigation to give expert recommendations on whether to have an actual formal inquiry, or a judicial review, or some other independent review process. It sounds like another one of Trudeau's words salads that says nothing.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Unbelievable what a corrupt joke Canada is

People and politicians have been executed by their own citizens for committing 1/1000th of what Trudeau has done over 8 years

How can anyone possibly have any respect for any institution in Canada?

All the Laurentian elites deserve the Guillotine

Report Add Reply
free the west
free the west

Blah blah blah. The Bong will skate. We are so blessed by his presence.

Report Add Reply
tim2
tim2

This will probably be no better than the Rouseau POEC white wash. It's such a corrupt government I personally can't see us ever getting out of it with out some very permanent damage to our country if it can hang together at all. There have been so many very deep changes and effects that were all basically criminally motivated with a marxist edge to them. How many ethics violations, law breaking, unsavory alliances? Alienation of whole demographics that built this country. Racist decisions to back only certain equity type thinking and not equality like we actually believe in. Taxing so heavily then stealing the taxes for pet projects. I am not sure who is worse Singh, Trudeau, The block or Freeland. It's all a disgusting abuse of Canada and our reputation is garbage on the world stage. If this guy actually investigates the ease at which the Dominion voting machines can be hacked it might be realistic service but don't hold your breath. Don't forget, it does seem funny that the Americans are fighting the same battle with stolen elections and Chinese and GOV interference. Or fraudulent numbers. We seem to be all run by a cartel! Do we suggest the WEF?

Report Add Reply
lane1
lane1

I’m more embarrassed every day to be a Canadian living in these times under this coalition sh?t show!!

I don’t know what the option is though. We need to stand up as fellow concerned Canadians and take back the Country and clean house. It’s the only way folks!

Report Add Reply
will1
will1

Don't worry, they will get what's coming to them. The anger is building and this despot will fall quickly when he does. Look at Ceausescu; it takes one brave heckler at the right moment to topple a dictator.

Report Add Reply
muddyrhodes58
muddyrhodes58

Oh good! Since he is already on the pension dole he'll be free. Right? ... Right?!

Report Add Reply
MLC
MLC

Apparent his relationship with the Trudeau 'organization' goes some distance into the past (cottages in same locations) as well as the PET Foundation etc.

Perhaps a very select group concept would be applicable at the 'rarified' atmosphere the Trudeau's live in.....the Clinton Foundation being an example.

Report Add Reply
guest1008
guest1008

A Trudeau-connected establishment Liberal former MGill Dean truly conflicted. Give me a break!

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Well, he wont be biased at all.

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 Another Liberal/Laurentian "elite" with ZERO credibility is tasked with investigating his colleagues for corruption. This government is illegitimate!

Report Add Reply

