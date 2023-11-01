Trudeau shoots down further carbon tax breaks for home heating

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that there would be no carbon tax breaks for Canadians using natural gas to heat their homes this winter.“There will absolutely not be any other carve-outs or suspension of the price on pollution,” Trudeau told reporters.According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Trudeau’s comment came after Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said that SaskEnergy would stop collecting the 12¢ per cubic metre federal carbon tax starting January 1.The Saskatchewan carbon tax strike happened after the Trudeau government dropped its 17¢ carbon tax on home heating oil starting November 10. This carbon tax break mostly helped people in Atlantic Canada, where approximately 40% of homes use heating oil while about 1% of the rest of Canada uses heating oil. On Tuesday, Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan said that the residents in Newfoundland need a carbon tax break.“Constituents are scared to death about a source of home heating that was always astronomically expensive but only getting more expensive,” said O’Regan.“Do you think it’s fair?” asked a reporter. “Yes,” replied O’Regan.“Why?” asked a reporter. “It affects a lot more low-income households,” replied O’Regan.“We have had to suffer through home heating oil,” said O’Regan.“I just find it a bit rich that everybody is just getting so excited about carve-outs and exceptions in particularities to regions. That’s how this country is built.”On Tuesday, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson told people at a Net Zero Summit conference in Ottawa that there would not be any more exceptions to the carbon tax.“There will be no more exemptions,” said Wilkinson. “This was a very particular case for a very challenging circumstances, but there will be no more exemptions.”Wilkinson told reporters that SaskEnergy should continue to charge the carbon tax to its customers who use natural gas for home heating.“What Canadians expect is their political leaders will actually abide by the laws of the land and we would expect Premier Moe to do that,” said Wilkinson.“Are there no more carve-outs?” asked a reporter. “There will be no more carve-outs,” replied Wilkinson.Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal (Saint Boniface-Saint Vital, MB) stated that people using natural gas should keep paying the carbon tax.“Listen, the door is closed on carve-outs as far as I’m concerned,” Vandal told reporters. “This is a policy to get rid of home heating oil and replace it with heat pumps because it’s environmentally much better.”Health Minister Mark Holland called the home heating oil tax holiday “a temporary measure.” It expires in three years after the next federal election.“Why not do the same for people on natural gas?” asked a reporter. “Home heating oil was a particular issue,” replied Holland.“What do you think of Premier Moe saying his province will no longer collect the carbon tax?” asked a reporter. “Completely irresponsible,” replied Holland. “We have a responsibility to our planet and to the future of this country to make sure we’re taking action on climate change.”