Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reshuffled his cabinet on Wednesday, leaving only eight ministers in their existing portfolios and seven leaving the cabinet entirely.
Trudeau’s new cabinet is focused on economics and campaign readiness, as this is probably the last cabinet shuffle before the next federal election. The Liberals want to create a noticeable difference in their approach to government compared to the Conservatives.
Of the eight ministers who are staying with their current portfolios, several are in prominent positions, including Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland (University—Rosedale, ON), Innovation, Science and Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne (Saint-Maurice—Champlain, QC), Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly (Ahuntsic-Cartierville, QC), and Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault (Laurier—Sainte-Marie, QC).
Jonathan Wilkinson stays in Natural Resources and adds Energy to his portfolio.
Bill Blair (Scarborough Southwest, ON) moved from Emergency Preparedness to the Defence portfolio and will have to deal with defence spending pressures and the Ukrainian War.
Diane Lebouthillier (Gaspésie — Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine, QC) moved from National Revenue to the Fisheries and Oceans portfolio.
Pascale St-Onge (Brome—Missisquoi, QC) moved from Sports to the Heritage portfolio.
Pablo Rodriguez (Honoré-Mercier, QC) moved from Canadian Heritage to the Transport portfolio.
Anita Anand (Oakville, ON) moved from Defence to become the minister of the Treasury Board.
There are seven new cabinet ministers including Gary Anandasangaree (Scarborough—Rouge Park, ON), Terry Beech (Burnaby North—Seymour, BC), Soraya Martínez Ferrada (Hochelaga, QC), Ya'ara Saks (York Centre, ON), Jenna Sudds (Kanata—Carleton, ON), Rechie Valdez (Mississauga—Streetsville, ON), and Arif Virani (Parkdale—High Park, ON).
Three prominent ministers left their portfolios and were not reassigned. They are Justice Minister David Lametti (LaSalle—Émard—Verdun, QC), Treasury Board President Mona Fortier (Ottawa—Vanier, ON), and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino (Eglinton-Lawrence, ON).
Mendicino posted a statement to social media about leaving the cabinet. He tweeted “It has been an honour to serve as Minister for nearly four years. I'm proud of all we accomplished at Immigration and Public Safety — from welcoming a record number of new Canadians to advancing a historic gun control bill to improving Indigenous policing and more.”
It has been an honour to serve as Minister for nearly four years.I'm proud of all we accomplished at Immigration and Public Safety - from welcoming a record number of new Canadians to advancing a historic gun control bill to improving Indigenous policing and more.Statement 👇 pic.twitter.com/Hmxh3dAAyi
During Mendicino’s time as Public Safety minister, he fumbled various parts of the portfolio including transferring serial killer Paul Bernardo to medium-security prison, gun control legislation, and foreign election interference.
Four current cabinet ministers are retiring at the end of their current term. They are Public Services and Procurement Minister Helena Jaczek (Markham—Stouffville, ON), Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra (Mississauga Centre, ON), Mental Health and Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett (Toronto—St. Paul’s, ON), and Fisheries and Oceans Minister Joyce Murray (Vancouver Quadra, BC).
Trudeau and his close advisors did this shuffle to strengthen the prime minister's economic team, specifically in housing affordability and the clean energy transition.
lametti had to go re: bail reform--there will be all or most provinces on board with that soon, which he has indicated he wont do. Mendicino is incapable of telling the truth about todays weather, never mind anything important. Also looks like a mafioso, and may have P---d off some of the JT handlers (gerry butts???) Will likely keep getting electedand stay as a backbencher until he can run for leader when they dispose of Trudeau.....
Very glad to see Marco Mendacious and Just-Us Minister Liar Lametti gone! It won't happen, but it would be nice to see them each 'elected' to serve His Majesty for consecutive five year terms...
at the pleasure of His Majesty, in Milliken, ON.
It is interesting to see that none of the WEF members were demoted. It would be instructive to see how many of the new cabinet ministers are part of the WEF!
Crime Minister True-dolt was correct in stating that Canaduh is the first 'postnational' country. Under True-dolt, Canaduh BELONGS to the WEF!
ALBERTA OUT OF CANADUH!
CANADUH OUT OF ALBERTA!
TUCK FRUDEAU!
That is Millhaven, not Miliken! I missed the autocorrect my phone did.
I don’t know about Fortier, but I’m quite certain both Mendecino and Lametti were certain they were untouchable. I suppose Trudeau could not stand competing narcissists.
I fail to see how the new cabinet is focused on economics with Freeland keeping her job and Wilkinson and Guilbeault determined to kill our energy industry.
Trudeau/CCP’s government only represents southern Ontario and southern Quebec, both in ministers and I’m guessing policy (?).
A kid walks by a fresh pile of doggy doo (shame on owner) and decides to stir it up with a stick. He then finds it smells the same.
Same PM and his merry band of idiots. Trudumb has just reorganized the chairs of a sinking ship. It isn't going to matter in how things get done, since they don't get done now.
Same feces different solar cycle
I could not agree more. I’m sure Trudeau’s friend Seamus is still around as well.
Trudeau has the IQ of a ..........
Naturally, Trudeau's Cabinet Ministers and MP's are/were equally thick.
A vocal number of Canadians challenged the Trudeau regime on its intellectual vacuousness, and so he made some changes.
Sorry Justin, you and your new Cabinet are still as dumb as .......
[thumbup] And the overwhelming majority are from ON and PQ ! Do they care about winning the west ?
No, because by the time they finish counting the Ontario votes, any Western votes don't matter. Vancouver is so far left they just provide some cream to Laurentian recipe.
a Turnip
& Fence pickets
