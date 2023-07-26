Justin Trudeau
Courtesy of CBC

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reshuffled his cabinet on Wednesday, leaving only eight ministers in their existing portfolios and seven leaving the cabinet entirely. 

Trudeau’s new cabinet is focused on economics and campaign readiness, as this is probably the last cabinet shuffle before the next federal election. The Liberals want to create a noticeable difference in their approach to government compared to the Conservatives.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(14) comments

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

lametti had to go re: bail reform--there will be all or most provinces on board with that soon, which he has indicated he wont do. Mendicino is incapable of telling the truth about todays weather, never mind anything important. Also looks like a mafioso, and may have P---d off some of the JT handlers (gerry butts???) Will likely keep getting electedand stay as a backbencher until he can run for leader when they dispose of Trudeau.....

Report Add Reply
BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

Very glad to see Marco Mendacious and Just-Us Minister Liar Lametti gone! It won't happen, but it would be nice to see them each 'elected' to serve His Majesty for consecutive five year terms...

at the pleasure of His Majesty, in Milliken, ON.

It is interesting to see that none of the WEF members were demoted. It would be instructive to see how many of the new cabinet ministers are part of the WEF!

Crime Minister True-dolt was correct in stating that Canaduh is the first 'postnational' country. Under True-dolt, Canaduh BELONGS to the WEF!

ALBERTA OUT OF CANADUH!

CANADUH OUT OF ALBERTA!

TUCK FRUDEAU!

Report Add Reply
BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

That is Millhaven, not Miliken! I missed the autocorrect my phone did.

Report Add Reply
Footloose
Footloose

I don’t know about Fortier, but I’m quite certain both Mendecino and Lametti were certain they were untouchable. I suppose Trudeau could not stand competing narcissists.

Report Add Reply
retiredpop
retiredpop

I fail to see how the new cabinet is focused on economics with Freeland keeping her job and Wilkinson and Guilbeault determined to kill our energy industry.

Report Add Reply
Mark S Noel
Mark S Noel

Trudeau/CCP’s government only represents southern Ontario and southern Quebec, both in ministers and I’m guessing policy (?).

Report Add Reply
guest1019
guest1019

A kid walks by a fresh pile of doggy doo (shame on owner) and decides to stir it up with a stick. He then finds it smells the same.

Report Add Reply
rianc
rianc

Same PM and his merry band of idiots. Trudumb has just reorganized the chairs of a sinking ship. It isn't going to matter in how things get done, since they don't get done now.

Report Add Reply
Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

Same feces different solar cycle

Report Add Reply
Mark S Noel
Mark S Noel

I could not agree more. I’m sure Trudeau’s friend Seamus is still around as well.

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

Trudeau has the IQ of a ..........

Naturally, Trudeau's Cabinet Ministers and MP's are/were equally thick.

A vocal number of Canadians challenged the Trudeau regime on its intellectual vacuousness, and so he made some changes.

Sorry Justin, you and your new Cabinet are still as dumb as .......

Report Add Reply
LOL (Little Old Lady)
LOL (Little Old Lady)

[thumbup] And the overwhelming majority are from ON and PQ ! Do they care about winning the west ?

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

No, because by the time they finish counting the Ontario votes, any Western votes don't matter. Vancouver is so far left they just provide some cream to Laurentian recipe.

Report Add Reply
lianeboeckx
lianeboeckx

a Turnip

& Fence pickets

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.