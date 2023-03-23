Justin Trudeau Queens Death
Image courtesy of CBC

For Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau stay in a $6,000 per night hotel suite in London, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Corinthia Hotel London

The Trudeau’s stayed at the Corinthia London Hotel as part of the $400,000 trip in the butler included expensive river suite.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(8) comments

Razmjaz
Razmjaz

Such a disgusting waste of tax payer money especially in todays economic circumstances. The people that suffer are the middle class and the poor while people like true-dope and his question “Wife” live like “Kings and Queens” - Literally.

Report Add Reply
R-Berg
R-Berg

The saddest part is how much smaller this particular scandal would have been if he had just been honest, grown a pair and said, "people, it was me".

Report Add Reply
Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

The hits just keep on coming. Would be interesting to get into the mind of a Liberal cult member (voter) to find out if any of this garbage has an impact.

Report Add Reply
dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

Shocking...we all knew

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

Now is the time to ask the question. Are Sophie and Justin actually in a functional marital relationship?

Normally, other people's marital issues would be none of my business.

However. I really don't care if Sophie hates, Ottawa, Sophie hates Rideau cottage, or if Sophie just hates Justin. The Trudeau's are not entitled to two separate residences at taxpayer expense. Canadians really do need to know if they are subsidizing Justin's alimony and child care expenses.

Furthermore, if the Trudeau's relationship is a sham, Sophie had no place in the funeral retinue for the Queen and Justin sure as heck didn't need a $6000+/night hotel suite.

Report Add Reply
jokeco68
jokeco68

What a shining moment of transparency and honesty from Truedolt. Maybe he's finally seen the err of his ways. Yes, this is sarcasm

Report Add Reply
MLC
MLC

There was never any doubt as to who was occupying the room - unless a more expensive suite was available. Room service bill may have been interesting along with other expense items.

Report Add Reply
free the west
free the west

The Bong lives high on the hog.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.