For Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau stay in a $6,000 per night hotel suite in London, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).
The Trudeau’s stayed at the Corinthia London Hotel as part of the $400,000 trip in the butler included expensive river suite.
The Government Operations committee asked for all the receipts and invoices for the trip.
On September 9, one day after the Queen’s death, the room was booked for September 15 to 20.
Hotel prices increased substantially before the funeral as over 500 heads of state and their delegations attended the funeral, according to a PMO statement.
The Corinthia London Hotel currently lists the river suite at 5,154 UK pounds per night, which is over $8,000 at the current exchange rate.
The hotel’s website says the room comes with one king-size bed, with “connecting rooms available on request.”
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre asked Trudeau in the House of Commons in November about the river suite, but Trudeau did not answer the questions.
“The death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was a significant event for Canadians. Canada was represented by former prime ministers and governors general to pay their respects to the monarch who oversaw almost half of Canada's time as an independent country,” said Trudeau’s press secretary in a written statement on Thursday.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(8) comments
Such a disgusting waste of tax payer money especially in todays economic circumstances. The people that suffer are the middle class and the poor while people like true-dope and his question “Wife” live like “Kings and Queens” - Literally.
The saddest part is how much smaller this particular scandal would have been if he had just been honest, grown a pair and said, "people, it was me".
The hits just keep on coming. Would be interesting to get into the mind of a Liberal cult member (voter) to find out if any of this garbage has an impact.
Shocking...we all knew
Now is the time to ask the question. Are Sophie and Justin actually in a functional marital relationship?
Normally, other people's marital issues would be none of my business.
However. I really don't care if Sophie hates, Ottawa, Sophie hates Rideau cottage, or if Sophie just hates Justin. The Trudeau's are not entitled to two separate residences at taxpayer expense. Canadians really do need to know if they are subsidizing Justin's alimony and child care expenses.
Furthermore, if the Trudeau's relationship is a sham, Sophie had no place in the funeral retinue for the Queen and Justin sure as heck didn't need a $6000+/night hotel suite.
What a shining moment of transparency and honesty from Truedolt. Maybe he's finally seen the err of his ways. Yes, this is sarcasm
There was never any doubt as to who was occupying the room - unless a more expensive suite was available. Room service bill may have been interesting along with other expense items.
The Bong lives high on the hog.
