For Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau stay in a $6,000 per night hotel suite in London, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).
The Trudeau’s stayed at the Corinthia London Hotel as part of the $400,000 trip in the butler included expensive river suite.
The Government Operations committee asked for all the receipts and invoices for the trip.
On September 9, one day after the Queen’s death, the room was booked for September 15 to 20.
Hotel prices increased substantially before the funeral as over 500 heads of state and their delegations attended the funeral, according to a PMO statement.
The Corinthia London Hotel currently lists the river suite at 5,154 UK pounds per night, which is over $8,000 at the current exchange rate.
The hotel’s website says the room comes with one king-size bed, with “connecting rooms available on request.”
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre asked Trudeau in the House of Commons in November about the river suite, but Trudeau did not answer the questions.
“The death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was a significant event for Canadians. Canada was represented by former prime ministers and governors general to pay their respects to the monarch who oversaw almost half of Canada's time as an independent country,” said Trudeau’s press secretary in a written statement on Thursday.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
