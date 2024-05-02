Trudeau tells renters to dare to dream about home ownership

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced plans to "revive the dream of home ownership for young Canadians," aiming to address housing challenges faced by many across the country. Blacklock's Reporter said his statement comes amidst new data from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) indicating a slowdown in housing starts.Speaking in the Commons, Trudeau outlined government initiatives aimed at increasing housing affordability. "We will be reviving the dream of home ownership for young Canadians," he stated. "Cabinet was 'unlocking 3.8 million new homes by cutting red tape, by rezoning, by lowering the costs of home building.'"Asserting the government's commitment, Trudeau emphasized, "We have put forward the most comprehensive and ambitious housing plan this country has ever seen." However, Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre criticized the plan, noting that it lacks direct home construction efforts.The latest CMHC Housing Market Outlook predicts ongoing housing shortages for the coming years, with expectations of lower housing starts in 2024 and beyond. Analysts attribute this trend to supply challenges and the impact of higher interest rates, resulting in continued price hikes and rental shortages.Despite efforts to address the housing crisis, the number of housing starts remains below the target needed to achieve affordability goals by 2030. Poilievre highlighted this disparity, questioning the Prime Minister on when home building will actually increase.In response, Trudeau acknowledged that more work needs to be done but did not provide a specific timeline for increasing home construction. Poilievre criticized the government's track record on housing, describing Trudeau as "the only prime minister to deprive an entire generation of home ownership."Housing Minister Sean Fraser expressed confidence in the government's ability to resolve the housing crisis, citing measures aimed at increasing home supply and improving affordability. "Our goal is to solve the housing crisis by building more homes and implementing measures to facilitate renting or buying," Fraser stated.