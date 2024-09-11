Trudeau vows to double down on Liberal policies, accuses Poilievre of not believing in Canadians

NANAIMO: Justin Trudeau has vowed to double down on existing Liberal policies in preparation for the upcoming election, accusing Pierre Poilievre of not believing in Canadians.Amid skyrocketing prices and an affordability crisis, the prime minister made it clear he still believed his party's ideas would lead Canada on a path to economic success."People around the world are investing in Canada because they believe in Canadians, they believe in Canadian workers, they believe in the future we're building here," he said after being asked whether he was afraid recent polling showed voters were ready for change. "This government is doing the same thing. We are investing in the future of Canada by making sure kids have room in daycare so that their parents can get the jobs and careers that they want, and that our economy needs. We're investing in the kind of resource economy that leads into the knowledge economy, whether it's leading the world on electric vehicle supply chains, or drawing in global investment in strong jobs of the future, we are stepping up and investing in our future."According to the latest Leger poll, conducted following the end of the Liberal-NDP agreement, a plurality of voters, 38%, want an election "this fall," slightly more than the 37% who said "in October 2025, as it is planned." The data showed that Conservatives have the most support, with 45%, compared to just 25% for the Liberals and 15% for the NDP."We believe in Canadians, the world believes in Canadians — you know who doesn't believe in Canadians? Pierre Poilievre," Trudeau continued. "His answer to what do you do with the strongest fiscal balance sheet in the world right now is you cut; you cut programs that Canadians need. You cut the school food programs that are gonna save families $800 on grocery bills, you cut the spots in childcare that are allowing women to get back into the workforce and build those careers they need. You cut the programs that are delivering for Canadians right when they need it."Trudeau argued that his party would invest in Canadians, suggesting the Conservatives want to "create growth and opportunities through cutting programs.""That's the choice that people get to make in these upcoming byelections," he said. "That's the choice people are gonna make next year, and I can't wait to continue getting into it this fall with Pierre Poilievre … I know that confident countries invest in their future, invest in the workers, invest in their people, and that's what we're gonna continue to do.".This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.