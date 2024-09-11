News

Trudeau vows to double down on Liberal policies, accuses Poilievre of not believing in Canadians

Amid skyrocketing prices and an affordability crisis, the prime minister made it clear he still believed his party's ideas would lead Canada on a path to economic success.
Justin Trudeau
Justin TrudeauScreenshot: CPAC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Cdnpoli
Liberals
Conservatives
Pierre Poilievre
Election
Canadians

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news