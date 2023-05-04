Alexandre Trudeau
Image courtesy of CBC

The prime minister’s brother, Alexandre Trudeau, testified at a Commons Ethics committee hearing Canadians “need to recognize certain accomplishments” of the Chinese Communist Party.

Alexandre Trudeau and Justin Trudeau

“I am a reader of Confucius,” said Trudeau.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(3) comments

PersonOne
PersonOne

They dont seem to feel they may be saying things that most Canadians find unusual.... possibly not right. This tells me they feel above criticism, that they do not fear our judgement.

DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

Alexandre is a radical Marxist. He hates Canada but loves his money. He’s a social justice photographer with the usual skewed progressive vision of history. Just do some research on this guy and it’ll tell you all that you need to know. So of coarse he’s going to deny anything about Chinese communist donations. Pure commie scum just like his brother.

retiredpop
retiredpop

Trudeau's are so used to corruption that they can't see it or chose to ignore it. The whole lot of them should be in jail.

