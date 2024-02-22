Trudeau's Hamilton cabinet retreat cost taxpayers $300K — total cost of Liberal affordability sessions tops $1 million

A recent disclosure by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) has unveiled the staggering cost of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet retreat in Hamilton last year, surpassing $305,000 in taxpayer funds. The three-day retreat, which took place from January 23 to 25, was aimed at addressing pressing concerns such as high inflation and the increasing cost of living experienced by Canadians. Trudeau had previously emphasized the importance of these gatherings as opportunities to enhance affordability for the middle class and those aspiring to join it.According to records obtained by the CTF through access-to-information requests, expenses incurred during the Hamilton retreat included $32,000 for hospitality, $20,000 for meals and incidentals, $50,000 for hotel accommodations, $48,000 for meeting rooms, $26,000 for rental equipment and $71,000 for audio and visual services.Among the detailed expenses were food purchases totaling thousands of dollars, including more than $3,000 on soft drinks and juice, $542 on potato chips, a $250 cheese board, $240 on cookies and a $220 spread of pita chips and hummus.This disclosure adds to the cumulative cost of Trudeau's three 'affordability' retreats, held between September 2022 and August 2023, which now exceeds $1 million. The previous retreats, held in Vancouver and Prince Edward Island, incurred significant expenses as well, with the August 2023 gathering in PEI amassing more than $485,000 in total costs.During the Vancouver retreat, receipts revealed expenses for lavish items such as filet mignon, grilled Dijon salmon, ceviche, prawn ravioli and key lime pie, drawing criticism from fiscal watchdogs and opposition figures alike."Taxpayers can’t afford any more of Trudeau’s affordability retreats. Who in their right mind spends more than $1 million on ‘affordability’ retreats in one year while Canadians are struggling?" said Franco Terrazzano, CTF federal director.Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland defended the expenditures during the Vancouver retreat, stating it was crucial for policymakers to have a firsthand understanding of the economic pulse and the concerns of Canadians.Terrazzano suggested that perhaps Trudeau should reconsider the labelling of these gatherings as "affordability" retreats, given the significant expenses involved.