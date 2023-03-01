National Security and Intelligence Advisor Jody Thomas refused to confirm or deny whether the reporting on Chinese interference in Canadian elections was accurate, saying she would not comment on information that was "inappropriately obtained."
"The concept and the problem and the severity of foreign interference is well documented, that there was attempts at foreign interference in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections has been documented and is quite transparent in the reports done by Jim Judd and Morris Rosenberg," Thomas said during a Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs on Wednesday."
"And so I acknowledge that foreign interference has been attempted."
Foreign election interference has been in the spotlight in Canada ever since a Global News story broke last week, alleging that the Chinese Communist Party supported Liberal MP Han Dong in the 2019 election. According to the article, CSIS alleged that Chinese international students with fake addresses were bussed into the riding and coerced to vote in Dong’s favour. Dong has denied the allegations.
The Conservatives and NDP have called for a public inquiry into Chinese election interference allegations, while the Liberals have yet to agree to an investigation.
In her opening statement at the committee meeting on Wednesday, Thomas she would endeavour to answer Canadians' questions about foreign interference in the "most transparent way possible within the limits of the law." She said national security officials have a duty to protect classified information and the unauthorized sharing of classified information is prohibited by the Security of Information Act.
"That is not to say that we cannot or should not talk about foreign interference, which is not a new phenomena, nor is it unique to Canada. Like others, we believe this threat is on the rise and increasingly complex," she said.
Thomas said the 2019 and 2021 federal election were "fair and legitimate" despite foreign interference attempts. The greatest foreign interference threat to Canada comes from China, according to Thomas, but states like Russia and Iran are also attempting to "covertly interfere" in the country's affairs.
Thomas reiterated that while Canadians must be informed of the threats they face, this must be done without putting at risk those responsible for uncovering and reacting to the threats. "In some cases, publicly disclosing intelligence on foreign states specific attempts to interfere may ultimately play into their hands, including by potentially affecting outcomes of electoral processes and creating confusion."
Conservative MP Michael Cooper asked Thomas when the prime minister was briefed by CSIS about concerns regarding the nomination of Han Dong. According to Global News, CSIS had concerns that Dong is an affiliate in China's election interference networks, and warned the prime minister not to let him run as a Liberal candidate back in 2019.
Thomas responded that she was not in her current role in 2019, but said the prime minister would have been briefed by CSIS "several times" about foreign interference in Canada's elections.
Bloc Quebecois MP Christine Normandin asked Thomas about Trudeau's comments during a press conference on Monday in response to CSIS allegedly warning him about Dong. “In a free democracy, it is not up to unelected security officials to dictate to political parties who can or cannot run," Trudeau said.
"What message does this send in terms of security? Does it give an impression that this issue is not as important as it is?" Normandin asked. "I would suggest that's not the conclusion I would draw. I agree with the prime minister that CSIS does not determine who should be a candidate and who should not," Thomas responded.
Normandin then asked "what kind of message it sends" that CSIS agents were "risking their very careers" to anonymously leak information on foreign interference to the media. Thomas responded that the "unlawful sharing of information and the inappropriate sharing of information, I believe, jeopardizes our national security."
"It jeopardizes institutions and it puts people, both employees and subjects in investigations, at unnecessary risk. It's very concerning. I'm not going to speculate on the motivations," she said.
In response to that answer, Cooper reminded Thomas of Section 15 of the Security and Information Act, which says "no person is guilty of an offence under Section 13 or 14 if the person establishes that he or she acted in the public interest."
"Are you saying that it was not in the public interest for the public to know about Beijing's interference in our elections in 2019 and 2021? Is that what you're telling this committee?" Cooper asked. "That's not even close to what I'm telling this committee. We have talked about foreign interference attempts publicly," Thomas responded.
Normandin also asked Thomas about Trudeau's comments about racism towards Chinese-Canadians. "One of the things we’ve seen, unfortunately, over the past years is a rise in anti-Asian racism linked to the pandemic and concerns being raised or arisen around people’s loyalties," Trudeau said when asked by a reporter whether CSIS warned him about Dong being affiliated with China's spy network.
