Jody Thomas

Jodie Thomas

 Courtesy of Parlvu

National Security and Intelligence Advisor Jody Thomas refused to confirm or deny whether the reporting on Chinese interference in Canadian elections was accurate, saying she would not comment on information that was "inappropriately obtained."

"The concept and the problem and the severity of foreign interference is well documented, that there was attempts at foreign interference in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections has been documented and is quite transparent in the reports done by Jim Judd and Morris Rosenberg," Thomas said during a Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs on Wednesday."

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(4) comments

00676
00676

Seems like there’s not a week goes by that this corrupt government isn’t implicated in another gaff or scandal. I can only imagine how much corruption that goes on that isn’t reported.

jokeco68
jokeco68

So she is reiterating Truedolt's talking points, whistleblowers are bad, if you investigate the funding of political campaigns from the Chinese Communists that's racism and campaign interference is normal so get used to it. When do we lock and load?

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Another worthless and corrupt Trudeau infected criminal maggot

G K
G K

She's compromised along with the Prime Idiot.

