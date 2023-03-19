A document written by a Peachland, BC resident has been endorsed by the executive of the Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan.
The True North Declaration was penned March 15, 2023 by Brenton Froehlich. The declaration says events of the last 30 years point to a “broken” Canada, “bullied and coddled into the cage of a totalitarian state in the making.”
“Since Confederation, most Canadians believed that Government respected our God given rights and freedoms, and that the tyranny which reigned in far away places would never find its way to our shores,” Froelich writes.
“The charade of Canadian liberty ended when the Freedom Convoy 2022 was bludgeoned by Trudeau invoking the Emergencies Act. His use of violence to crush the Freedom Convoy proved yet again that Parliament is sovereign, and that as with our Bill of Rights, the Charter is simply political sleight of hand.”
The declaration says “the Charter is about privileges not rights” because Parliament can limit them. “And thus, the fundamental flaw in our Constitution lies exposed…it contains no recognition to the inalienable rights of Canadians.”
The document listed instances where Canada was abused by its government in past decades and more recent times. Many involved pandemic issues and some still in process, such as “Pursuing total control over our lives, including what we drive, what we eat, what jobs we have and how we adapt in their imagined future green economy” and “Imposition of a Digital Currency and Digital ID to exert complete control over the social, economic, and political lives of all Canadians.”
The document alleges national sovereignty has been compromised “by supporting illegal migration and the Globalist agendas of the World Economic Forum, the United Nations and the World Heath Organization” and by “Tacitly supporting the efforts and ambitions of the Communist Party of China.”
In response, the document makes the following seven-point declaration.
- We are the True North, Canada’s Freedom Nation, and we will not surrender Canada to the political elites and their post-nationalist agenda;
- We believe all people are created equally in the image of God with inalienable rights and liberties including the right to life, liberty, and personal property;
- We believe in the power of loving God and loving our neighbour as ourselves;
- We will not surrender our God given rights to any Government and would rather die as free people standing bravely in the face of tyranny, than live as serfs beholden to a dictator, such as Justin Trudeau;
- We will hold the line and not comply with any law, order, regulation, mandate, or directive from Government that infringes on our inalienable rights and liberties;
- We will freely exercise our inalienable rights and freedoms including the right to free speech, the right to self defense, the right to privacy, the right to practice our faith, the right to freely associate, and the right to personal property;
- We possess the right of self determination, and from this strength we will organize a congress of Canadians from coast to coast to coast to frame a new Constitution for the nation, under which sovereign Provinces can unite in a Federation that will guarantee the rights and liberties of the True North, Strong and Free, to prosper and to endure with the grace and blessings of God.
On his YouTube channel, Buffalo Party candidate Mark Friesen hosted Froelich to read the declaration. A recently launched Facebook group on the declaration has just over 1,000 members.
In an email to its supporters, Saskatchewan’s Buffalo Party endorsed the document as “the road map to obtain the autonomy that we seek.” The party announced Brenton and his wife Jolinda will attend the party’s upcoming annual general meeting.
“We…are the first political party in Canada to sign on to the declaration. This declaration will be the road map to a new Canadian Constitution, and the groundwork for a Saskatchewan Constitution,” the email stated.
“We will be presenting the document to our membership at the AGM23 and Convention in Humboldt on April 1st and 2nd. The membership will ratify this document into a Buffalo Party document, and thus starting the process of drafting a provincial constitution.”
