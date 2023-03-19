Buffalo Party candidate Mark Friesen hosted Froelich to read the declaration.

Buffalo Party candidate Mark Friesen hosted Froelich to read the declaration

A document written by a Peachland, BC resident has been endorsed by the executive of the Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan.

The True North Declaration was penned March 15, 2023 by Brenton Froehlich. The declaration says events of the last 30 years point to a “broken” Canada, “bullied and coddled into the cage of a totalitarian state in the making.”

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.