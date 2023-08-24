Donald Trump

Donald Trump mugshot 

 Courtesy Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Former US president Donald Trump surrendered to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office over charges about him attempting to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia in his fourth criminal case. 

Trump listed his address as being in Palm Beach, FL, according to a Thursday statement. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said he identified as a white male, 6 ft. 3 in., 215 lbs, blond or strawberry hair, and blue eyes. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

