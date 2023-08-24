Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Former US president Donald Trump surrendered to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office over charges about him attempting to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia in his fourth criminal case.
Trump listed his address as being in Palm Beach, FL, according to a Thursday statement. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said he identified as a white male, 6 ft. 3 in., 215 lbs, blond or strawberry hair, and blue eyes.
BREAKING: Donald Trump has been officially booked at the Fulton County JailThey list President Trump as 6’3 and 215lbs pic.twitter.com/EfLWgs5Zsr
He is facing 13 charges for various offences. Some of these charges were violation of the Georgia RICO Act, solicitation of violation of oath by public officer, and conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer.
The offences happened in 2020 and 2021. He has been released on a $200,000 bond.
A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Trump in his first criminal case for his role in paying hush money to American porn star Stormy Daniels in March.
