Despite saying he saw no reason to return to Twitter, it appears Donald Trump has changed his mind, reports NBC News.
Trump was suspended from Twitter on Jan. 7, 2020, after the incident on Capitol Hill in Washington DC.
Before he closed his purchase of Twitter, Elon Musk told the Financial Times he would allow Trump to return to the platform.
“I do think that it was not correct to ban Donald Trump; I think that was a mistake because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice,” said Musk.
“He is now going to be on Truth Social, as will a large part of the, sort of, the right in the United States. And, so, I think this could end up being frankly worse than having a single forum where everyone can debate. Um, so I guess the answer is that I would reverse the permanent ban.”
Once he sealed the deal, Musk held a poll in November asking Twitter users if he should reinstate Trump’s Twitter account. Musk noted 134 million people saw the poll and the final count was 15,085,458 votes.
The final results: 51.8% yes, and 48.2% no.
Trump’s account was reinstated Nov. 20, but The Donald said he wasn’t interested and would remain on Truth Social.
“I don’t see any reason for it, they have a lot of problems at Twitter, you see what’s going on,” he said. “It may make it; it may not make it.”
A Republican Party insider told NBC News that Musk’s prioritization of free speech, values that were evidently suppressed according to the Twitter Files series, may have opened the door for Trump’s return.
“Trump is probably coming back to Twitter. It’s just a question of how and when,” said the Republican, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations with Trump about returning to the platform. “He’s been talking about it for weeks, but Trump speaks for Trump, so it’s anyone’s guess what he’ll do or say or when.”
Trump’s advisers have apparently been working on ideas for Trump's first tweet back, another source added. But any return plans are at least slightly complicated by the existence of Truth Social, to which the former president might be required to afford the platform some degree of exclusivity.
Another factor for Trump’s contemplated return to Twitter may be it’s part of Trump’s preparations to make a third run for the US presidency in 2024, which he announced a few days prior to the poll that led to the reinstatement of his Twitter account.
Which may also play a part in Trump’s campaign team formally petitioning Meta to restore access to his Facebook account which was also banned after Jan. 6, 2020.
The ban was initially intended to last only two years, at which point the company and "experts" would "assess whether the risk to public safety has receded," Nick Clegg, Meta's president of global affairs, said at the time.
"We believe the ban on President Trump's account on Facebook has dramatically distorted and inhibited the public discourse," Trump's campaign team wrote in a letter sent to Meta on Tuesday, according to a copy obtained by NBC News.
A continued Facebook ban would constitute a "deliberate effort by a private company to silence Mr. Trump's political voice," the campaign team said in its Tuesday letter. "Moreover, every day that President Trump's political voice remains silenced furthers an inappropriate interference in the American political and election process."
The letter also asked for "a meeting to discuss President Trump's prompt reinstatement to the platform."
A Meta spokesperson told NBC News the company "will announce a decision in the coming weeks in line with the process we laid out.
(2) comments
I've got a nickle that says his first will be - "My fellow Americans, THE STORM IS upon us......."
God bless
It doesn't matter. He's lost the trust of a lot of supporters for flipping off concerns about vax injuries and deaths. His ego blinds him to all the "died suddenlies" and athletes having heart attacks, plus he trusts the wrong people in his circle. It's DeSantis or bust, imo.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.