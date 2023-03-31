After years of speculation, former US President Donald Trump was indicted by a New York grand jury on March 30, 2023.
It’s a historic moment; Trump is the first former president in American history to be indicted in a move which will undoubtedly shape the country’s future.
But, amid all of the chaos, what does it all actually mean?
Context
The news from Thursday can be summed up within a sentence: a grand jury — made up of citizens tasked with investigating criminal conduct — believe the former President may have committed a crime.
The specific charges have not been publicly revealed; however, they are related to an alleged affair between Trump and porn star Stormy Daniels in 2006.
Trump repeatedly denied the allegations, although in 2016 — months before he was elected — his then-lawyer Michael Cohen paid Daniels US$130,000 to prevent her from selling her story to the media.
This payment — also known as hush money — is not illegal. Instead, Trump is accused of incorrectly recording the payment as legal fees during a time where electoral spending is highly scrutinized. He denies any wrongdoing.
For clarity, an indictment differs from a charge based on who issues it; indictments are handed out by grand juries, whereas charges are laid out by prosecutors.
What happens next?
Trump’s lawyer has already confirmed that the 76-year-old will appear in court — unhandcuffed — on April 4, 2023, with the trial beginning at 2.15 pm ET.
Like any American charged with a crime, Trump will have his mugshot and fingerprints taken. He will be kept in a holding area or a cell until he is invited to enter his plea.
Assuming he pleads not guilty, Trump will then face trial. If he’s found guilty, the Republican could be fined or imprisoned, although the latter is unlikely.
It is not yet clear how long the case will go on for.
What does it mean for Trump’s presidential campaign?
Theoretically, it plays very little impact on Trump’s ability to run for President in 2024. He can still run — and win — an election, even if he is found guilty and given a harsher sentence. A prisoner can run for election — Eugene Debs received more than 900,000 votes for the Socialist Party in 1920 while serving a 10-year sentence for sedition.
Of course, there is far more to the story than what the US Constitution does and does not permit.
Trump argues the indictment is politically motivated; for sure, it certainly plays into the hands of his opponents, who can openly call him “a criminal” should the court decide against him. Remember, he still must win the Republican nomination to stand any real chance of a successful campaign, so opponents within his own party will be sure to reference it.
However, his supporters are already labelling the indictment as a “witch hunt” — even former vice-president Mike Pence has labelled it an “outrage.” Trump himself is adamant the case is politically motivated, a claim only strengthened should the court rule in his favour.
Ultimately — whether the trial is politically motivated or not — there is no denying that this unprecedented event will shape the course of America’s future.
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
