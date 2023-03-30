Trump

Trump

 Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

The potential indictment of former President Donald Trump is not likely to happen until the end of April, as the Manhattan district attorney’s (DA) office and grand jury investigating the case plan to recess for a month.

The jury is reviewing matters not related to the case next week, followed by a two-week break, according to Politico.

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

Giving you own money to someone to keep them quiet is NOT a Crime.

Fact is it was Cohen who gave the money to Stormy he even said so in a letter which the corrupt AG Bragg hid from the defense. Bragg is a donut munching Soros funded complete waste of space. Who may lose his Law Licence . . . .

No one has been investigated more than Trump in since 2015 when he announced he was running for the Presidency. And nothing has ever been proven . . .

Imagine if similar resources were used to investigate the Biden Crime Family or the Obamas? Instead the DOJ & the FakeStream Media hid their crimes.

Obama & Biden are largely responsible for what is going on in Ukraine today . . .

Report Add Reply
rianc
rianc

I guess when you are Donald Trump paying money to someone is illegal. I never realized it was a crime.

Report Add Reply
private property
private property

This is not justice at work.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.