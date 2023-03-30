The potential indictment of former President Donald Trump is not likely to happen until the end of April, as the Manhattan district attorney’s (DA) office and grand jury investigating the case plan to recess for a month.
The jury is reviewing matters not related to the case next week, followed by a two-week break, according to Politico.
“The hiatus, which was previously planned and accounts in part for a Passover break, could still be subject to change,” reports Politico, adding the DA could, if it chooses, bring the jury back in. “But as of now, the new timeline would delay any Trump indictment to no earlier than late April.”
The jury is investigating evidence Trump paid hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an alleged affair between the two, which Trump denies.
What is known is Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen gave Daniels $130,000 shortly before the 2016 presidential election.
“The grand jury most recently heard testimony Monday from former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker, a longtime Trump pal, who met with Cohen in August 2015 and offered to help suppress stories about Trump’s alleged extramarital affairs,” reports the New York Post.
Meanwhile, The Daily Beast reported this week there may not be enough evidence to indict Trump.
“The indictment Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is currently seeking against former President Donald Trump is based on a crime that was so flimsy it was never viewed as a standalone criminal case, according to three attorneys who have worked on that investigation,” as reported by The Daily Beast, adding, “These insiders spoke to The Daily Beast on the condition of anonymity, because they are not authorized to discuss the ongoing criminal investigation.”
The hush money probe was just part of a larger investigation into Trump that DA Bragg took over from his predecessor, Cy Vance Jr.
Bragg closed Vance’s wider investigation after taking office, narrowing his investigation to the alleged hush money, a move that caught some insiders familiar with the case by surprise.
“The Stormy case was the easiest, the most straightforward, but had the risk of being nothing more than a misdemeanor. The business fraud case had more heft, but was complex and sprawling, and much more difficult. There was never any discussion of breaking them apart,” one source told The Daily Beast.
Prosecutors were originally drawn to the case by the way Cohen was allegedly paid back by the Trump Organization, with separate checks over the course of a year and were identified by the organization as legal fees.
“Faking business records is merely a misdemeanor in New York, and three sources said Vance wouldn’t green light an indictment that would involve a historic law enforcement action against a former president, all to land Trump less than a year at the city’s notoriously violent jail on Rikers Island,” reports The Daily Beast.
“The hush money case had no exact state charge. It should have been the feds,” said a second person who spoke to The Daily Beast.
(3) comments
Giving you own money to someone to keep them quiet is NOT a Crime.
Fact is it was Cohen who gave the money to Stormy he even said so in a letter which the corrupt AG Bragg hid from the defense. Bragg is a donut munching Soros funded complete waste of space. Who may lose his Law Licence . . . .
No one has been investigated more than Trump in since 2015 when he announced he was running for the Presidency. And nothing has ever been proven . . .
Imagine if similar resources were used to investigate the Biden Crime Family or the Obamas? Instead the DOJ & the FakeStream Media hid their crimes.
Obama & Biden are largely responsible for what is going on in Ukraine today . . .
I guess when you are Donald Trump paying money to someone is illegal. I never realized it was a crime.
This is not justice at work.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.