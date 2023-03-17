The New York Post reports former President Donald Trump will be allowed back on YouTube after a more than two-year absence.
On Jan. 12, 2021, the platform owned by Google suspended Trump, saying at the time the suspension would last “at least a week” for being in violation of YouTube policies. Before being suspended Trump’s YouTube channel had 2.5 million followers.
“After careful review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to the Donald J. Trump channel and issued a strike for violating our policies for inciting violence,” a YouTube spokeswoman said in a statement to The Post in 2021.
YouTube’s vice-president, Leslie Miller, said, as of Friday, Trump is allowed to return to his channel, and “is no longer restricted and the ability to upload new content is restored,” said Miller.
“We carefully evaluated the continued risk of real-world violence, balancing that with the importance of preserving the opportunity for voters to hear equally from major national candidates in the run-up to an election,” she said in a statement.
Trump was recently also allowed back on Facebook and Instagram, and Elon Musk welcomed him back to Twitter last fall.
YouTube will keep Trump on a leash of sorts, added Miller, saying the “channel will continue to be subject to our policies, just like any other channel on YouTube.”
“It’s unclear whether Trump will use his YouTube account. As of late, he has been posting content on the video platform Rumble,” reports The Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.