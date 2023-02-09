As promised two weeks ago, Meta has restored the Facebook an Instagram accounts of former President Donald Trump.
Trump’s accounts were suspended by Facebook in the aftermath of the storming of the Capitol Building in Washington DC on Jan. 6 2020.
Initially it was announced as an indefinite ban that included the last two weeks of his presidency, but was changed to a two-year suspension.
Western Standard reported in January the company, now known Meta and includes Facebook, Instagram and other platforms including WhatsApp, had decided to reinstate Trump's accounts while also including "new guardrails" meant to provide clear rules "to deter repeat offenses."
In a statement announcing Trump’s return on Thursday, Meta’s president of Global Affairs, Nick Clegg, wrote the company no longer believes the former president’s Facebook account poses the same “serious risk to public safety,” as it did when the platform banned him.
Trump was also reinstated to Twitter in November, where he had been banned since Jan. 8, 2021.
He has yet to tweet, and as early as Thursday afternoon no new posts had been published to Trump's Facebook or Instagram accounts. He instead continues to post on Truth Social, the Twitter-like platform he founded.
A semi-exclusive contract with Truth makes it a little difficult for Trump to abandon the site for greener pastures, although he reportedly is itching to escape those restrictive terms, and may do so in June.
His last post on Facebook before the suspension called for people to leave the Capitol building.
"I am asking for everyone at the US Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order — respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!" the post stated.
Trump announced his third presidential campaign in November 2022. Prior to that announcement, he had been dropping hints of a run for weeks. The former president and future presidential hopeful amassed massive followings on social media throughout his political career—specifically on Twitter and Facebook.
Now, renewed access to his once mighty Facebook account will likely be a boon to his 2024 campaign — that is, if he's willing and able to take advantage of it.
Trump enjoyed more than 34 million followers on Facebook and 23.4 million on Instagram. His Twitter account had more than 87.6 million followers.
Trump’s campaign team approached Meta in December to discuss his reinstatement and now regains access to these key platforms for voter outreach and political fundraising ahead of another run for the White House in 2024.
Columnist
Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.
