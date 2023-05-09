Well, that didn’t take long.
After getting unceremoniously dumped by Fox News on April 24, Tucker Carlson is taking his show to Twitter.
He announced the move in a video on the social media platform, saying in part, “You often hear people say the news is full of lies. But most of the time that's not exactly right."
"Much of what you see on television or read in the New York Times is in fact true in the literal sense. It could pass one of the media's own 'fact checks.' Lawyers would be willing to sign off on it, in fact they may have. But that doesn't make it true. It's not true. At the most basic level the news you consume is a lie. A lie of the stealthiest and most insidious kind."
We’re back. pic.twitter.com/sG5t9gr60O— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) May 9, 2023
"Facts have been withheld on purpose along with proportion and perspective. You are being manipulated."
He continued: “Twitter has long served as the place where our national conversation incubates and develops. Twitter is not a partisan site. Everybody is allowed here. And we think that's a good thing. And yet, for the most part the news you see analyzed on Twitter comes from media organizations that are themselves thinly disguised propaganda outlets."
"You see it on cable news, you talk about it on Twitter. The result may feel like a debate, but actually the gatekeepers are still in charge. We think that's a bad system. We know exactly how it works and we're sick of it."
"Starting soon we will be bringing a new version of the show we've been doing for the last six and-a-half years to Twitter," Carlson announced.
"We'll be bringing some other things too, which we'll tell you about. But for now we're just grateful to be here."
Columnist
Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.
(1) comment
👍🏼
