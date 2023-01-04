The latest edition of the Twitter Files, the 11th in a series, shows the social media giant initially resisted an intense campaign by US government agencies and personalities — including Hillary Clinton — to censor content.
In a 33-post thread on Twitter Jan. 3, independent journalist Matt Taibbi detailed how Twitter eventually bowed to the US intelligence community (USIC) amid pressures from Congress and government agencies and even a potential threat of regulatory action, amid cues taken from Hillary Clinton.
The files, drawn from internal Twitter communications, begin after news broke Facebook suspended 300 Russian-connected accounts in August 2017.
Documents reviewed by Tabbai show Twitter officials at first thought they had fewer than 25 accounts that were connected to Russia and believed they had "no Russia problem."
Russian meddling claims were permeating the media, politics, and Big Tech at the time, three-quarters of the way through former President Donald Trump’s first year in office. During this period Twitter tried to nudge liberal journalists toward Facebook to take pressure off itself, internal communications showed.
Democrats' Russia election meddling narrative and media political attacks on Trump in 2017 were the point where the USIC’s infiltration of Twitter became intense.
Russia-collusion pushing Democrats in Congress, such as Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) demanded more action after Twitter suspended only 22 accounts in September 2017.
Warner sent an email to Twitter that included a request for $5 for his reelection campaign, prompting Twitter’s Public Policy vice-president, Colin Crowell, to mock him.
"Warner has political incentive to keep this issue at the top of the news, maintain pressure on us and rest of industry to keep producing material for them," Crowell wrote in an email.
"Crowell added Dems were taking cues from Hillary Clinton, who that week said: 'It's time for Twitter to stop dragging its heels and live up to the fact that its platform is being used as a tool for cyber-warfare,'" Taibbi wrote in his Twitter Files report. Twitter's efforts to discover Russian meddling on the platform showed "no coordinated" effort and mostly "lone-wolf" accounts with low ad spends, added Taibbi.
That’s when pressure from liberal media and Congress' concern with the Russia narrative increased and forced Twitter's hand to change its ways. Crowell was concerned a threat of legislation by Congress would send advertising revenue away from the company.
As Twitter prepared to work with Congress, a list of 2,700 accounts reviewed for potential Russian ties, but not censored, was leaked by Congress to turn the heat up on the private company, and the liberal media flocked to Twitter to report on the Democrats' Russian narrative, Taibbi's findings show.
Twitter’s attempts to remain independent of malign influencers, would "only embolden” media and Congress' efforts to get inside Twitter's private workings, according to Taibbi.
Which is what happened, forcing Twitter to cave, according to internal documents.
"This cycle — threatened legislation, wedded to scare headlines pushed by congressional/intel sources, followed by Twitter caving to moderation asks — would later be formalized in partnerships with federal law enforcement," Taibbi wrote.
Twitter claimed publicly censorship would be done "at our sole discretion," but in reality it threw its hands up and let the federal government in, according to Taibbi.
"Privately, they would 'off-board' anything 'identified by the U.S. intelligence community as a state-sponsored entity conducting cyber-operations,'" he wrote
"Twitter let the USIC into its moderation process. It would not leave.”
In an email to the company’s leaders, Crowell wrote 'We will not be reverting to the status quo.’
Twitter was accepting requests “from all over: from Treasury, the NSA, virtually every state, the HHS, from the FBI and DHS, and more,” wrote Taibbi.
One revelation from Taibbi showed how Democratic Representative Adam Schiff used his influence to attempt to get investigative journalist Paul Sperry banned from Twitter.
“They also received an astonishing variety of requests from officials asking for individuals they didn’t like to be banned. Here, the office for Democrat and House Intel Committee chief Adam Schiff asks Twitter to ban journalist Paul Sperry,” Taibbi reported.
Twitter did not suspend Sperry immediately, however, he was eventually removed from the site.
In December, Elon Musk went after Schiff in response to a tweet from Schiff which read: “Elon Musk calls himself a free speech absolutist, to justify turning a blind eye to hatred and bigotry on Twitter. But when journalists report unfavorable news, they are banned without warning. The devotion to free speech is apparently not that absolute. But the hypocrisy is.”
“Thankfully, you lose your chairmanship very soon,” Musk shot back, referring to Schiff’s position in the House Intelligence Committee. “Your brain is too small.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.