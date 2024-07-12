Two-alarm blaze at Calgary Metal Recycling requires 19 fire trucks, 44 firefighters to put out

A two-alarm blaze raged for several hours Thursday night at Calgary Metal Recycling Inc., a scrapyard in the southeast that has been the site of multiple major fires in past years. It took three hours, 44 firefighters and 19 fire apparatus to fully extinguish the fire, and Calgary Police Service arrived to block nearby roads. The plumes of smoke were visible from Stampede Park, with footage and comments widely spread on social media. Despite assurances of air quality, smoke could be seen and smelled throughout the city. No injuries have been reported and after testing air quality, authorities have said there was no danger to the public.At about 8:45 p.m. authorities began receiving multiple 911 calls concerning a fire at 3400 block of Ogden Road S.E.. When Calgary Fire Department (CFD) arrived on-scene they immediately called for backup upon seeing heavy black smoke and licking flames emitting from a stack of crushed automobiles. To allow more emergency response the blaze was then upgraded to a two-alarm fire. Firefighters used multiple ground-based nozzles for acute pressure and aerial ladders for elevated water streams to tame the flames. Then when it was safe enough, working alongside scrapyard staff to utilize heavy machinery, the fire department pulled the burning vehicles apart so the fire could be extinguished. There have been multiple fires at Calgary Recycling Inc. in the last several years. In 2019, a blaze requiring 13 fire crews ripped through the scrapyard, and the yard went through similar large-scale fires in 2017, 2015 and 2014 per the CBC. A 2012 fire burned for two weeks straight and prompted evacuations from the area. The company was charged under the Alberta Fire Code offences, pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay $17,000 in fines.