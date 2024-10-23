Two charged, $40,000 in stolen goods seized from Calgary homeless camp

Two individuals have been charged after Calgary police uncovered a prohibited firearm and approximately $40,000 worth of stolen property from an encampment in the Ogden community. The encampment, located in a fielded area in the 5000 block of 24 St. S.E., was the target of a Calgary Police Service (CPS) investigation earlier this month.On October 5, members of the CPS Community Engagement Response Team (CERT) discovered several stolen items, including bicycles, a gas generator, and power tools. A follow-up search the next day led officers to additional stolen goods, including musical instruments linked to recent residential break-ins, as well as a loaded Winchester SXP 12-gauge shotgun..Among the stolen property, approximately $15,000 worth has already been returned to victims, including a high-value guitar that was recovered with minimal damage. The family of one victim expressed their gratitude, with the victim’s five-year-old daughter sending a heartfelt, hand-drawn note to the officers.Micheal William Tracey, 47, and Shanelle Alisha Castelani, 36, were arrested at the encampment and face a total of 27 charges, including:Four counts of possession of stolen propertyEight counts of criminal breaches15 firearm-related offencesNine executed criminal warrants.Both suspects remain in custody, with Tracey awaiting his court date on October 24, 2024, and Castelani facing her next hearing on pending charges.The CPS worked in partnership with Calgary Community Safety and the Alpha House Encampment Team, aiming to not only dismantle the encampment but also provide support services to its residents."Ensuring public safety by dismantling encampments is crucial, but it must be done with compassion and commitment to providing support for individuals facing homelessness," said Sgt. Kristian Thorpe of the CPS CERT.