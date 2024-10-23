News

Two charged, $40,000 in stolen goods seized from Calgary homeless camp

Two charged, $40,000 in stolen goods seized from Calgary homeless camp
Two charged, $40,000 in stolen goods seized from Calgary homeless campCourtesy CPS
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Calgary Police Service
Yyc
Abpoli
Homelessness
Cps
Yyccc

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news