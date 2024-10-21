Two dead after pair of vehicles swept into Sarita River on Vancouver Island

A tragic washout along Bamfield Rd. has claimed two lives after two vehicles were swept into the fast-flowing Sarita River over the weekend.Port Alberni RCMP were alerted to the situation on Saturday, after receiving two separate missing persons reports. The first report came in at approximately 5:45 p.m. for an overdue traveler who had been driving from Bamfield to Victoria and failed to arrive. An hour later, another report came in for a traveler driving to Bamfield from Port Alberni. The second individual’s dog was found near Sarita River earlier that day by good Samaritans who alerted the family.Cell phone signals helped authorities narrow down the location of the missing individuals, placing them within a 3-kilometre radius of the 58-kilometre mark on Bamfield Rd. Search and rescue teams, along with a helicopter, were deployed to search the area.At around 9 p.m., the family of one of the missing travelers discovered their loved one’s truck submerged in the Sarita River. Due to the dangerous water conditions and poor visibility, emergency responders were initially unable to confirm whether the vehicle was occupied. The driver was later found deceased nearby.A second vehicle was also located in the river, and search teams are working to recover it, though fast-flowing water is hampering efforts. It is believed the second missing person is still inside the submerged vehicle.RCMP have warned the public to avoid the area due to the current dangerous conditions. Bamfield Rd. is prone to flooding, especially during high tides, and crossing flooded roadways can be life-threatening.