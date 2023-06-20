Canada CH-147 Chinook helicopter
Image courtesy of RCAF

A CH-147 Chinook helicopter crashed into the Ottawa River near an eastern Ontario Canadian Army base during a training flight early Tuesday morning, according to the department of National Defence (DND). 

The DND has reported that two individuals are missing and two others have been transported to the hospital for treatment.

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

What a shame. Faulty equipment ? Poor training ? Something else? Hoping for the best for these victims and families.. Our military is a shambles, and underfunded by this Liberal government. Troops have to buy their own equipment and pay for their food in the Latvia and Poland. We can't afford losses like this, yet there is plenty of millions spent on the Ukraine, Transgender businesses, sustainable aerospace industry, Volkswagon and Stellantis deals, to name a few. Canadian military cannot defend our country, in case of invasion or war. The Liberals need to get their heads out the of green energy toilet and properly fund our military. How will they compensate these injured persons?

