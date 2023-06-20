A CH-147 Chinook helicopter crashed into the Ottawa River near an eastern Ontario Canadian Army base during a training flight early Tuesday morning, according to the department of National Defence (DND).
The DND has reported that two individuals are missing and two others have been transported to the hospital for treatment.
According to a Royal Canadian Air Force tweet, the incident occurred “near the Ottawa River in the vicinity of Garrison Petawawa” around 12:10 a.m. ET on Tuesday.
The RCAF is aware of an incident involving a CH147 Chinook helicopter that was operating near the Ottawa River in the vicinity of Garrison Petawawa at approximately 12:10 a.m. local time. First responders are currently on scene. More information will be provided as available. pic.twitter.com/MlYaZQmQlG
According to a DND news release, the two missing individuals are members of the 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron. The release also stated that four people were on board during the crash, with the remaining two being located and in the hospital. The DND did not say the condition of the two injured members.
Canadian Armed Forces personnel were the aircraft's occupants, as National Defence Minister Anita Anand confirmed in her recent tweet.
Overnight, a @RCAF_ARC CH147 Chinook helicopter crashed in the vicinity of Garrison Petawawa.Four @CanadianForces personnel were on board, and two have been transferred to hospital. We wish them a speedy and full recovery. https://t.co/ACjx1z6unb
A combination of military personnel, Ontario provincial police and local firefighters are all working as first responders on the ground.
According to the DND, the CH-147F Chinook helicopter, which is used for transporting individuals and equipment, is operated by the 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron. This Petawawa-based squadron is the only CH-147F Chinook squadron in the air force.
Petawawa is located approximately 150 kilometres northwest of Ottawa.
To preserve the crash scene and prevent any potential risks posed by the “potentially hazardous materials from the aircraft,” the DND has requested boaters to stay away from the river near the base and its Black Bear Beach.
(1) comment
What a shame. Faulty equipment ? Poor training ? Something else? Hoping for the best for these victims and families.. Our military is a shambles, and underfunded by this Liberal government. Troops have to buy their own equipment and pay for their food in the Latvia and Poland. We can't afford losses like this, yet there is plenty of millions spent on the Ukraine, Transgender businesses, sustainable aerospace industry, Volkswagon and Stellantis deals, to name a few. Canadian military cannot defend our country, in case of invasion or war. The Liberals need to get their heads out the of green energy toilet and properly fund our military. How will they compensate these injured persons?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.